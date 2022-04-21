Newly-Engaged Actor Navin, TV Presented Kanmani Visit Murugan Temple in Chennai

Tamil television actor Navin Kumar and news anchor Kanmani Sekar, who recently got engaged, visited Murugan temple, Chennai, and shared some pictures on Instagram recently.

The couple shared photos from their visit to the temple on Instagram. In the photos, Naveen is seen with a Kanwar while Kanmani Sekar is dressed in a blue saree.

Fans of Navin and Kanmani were quick to react to the post and they left not only compliments but also wished and blessed the couple in the comment section of the past.

“Advance happy married life, beautiful couple,” wrote someone. “Navin Kanmani traditional look perfect, perfect match perfect couple” complimented a fan.

“God bless you hero sir” read a comment. “Cute pair prayers and blessings of God always be with you anna and anni” read one of the comments. “All the best for the next journey of life,” remarked a fan.

For the unversed, Navin Kumar and Kanmani Sekar got engaged on April 15. The beautiful couple also attended an award ceremony where they announced that they will be getting married in June.

Kanmani began her career as a news anchor on Jaya TV. Then she went on to work in Malaimurasu TV and Cauvery News. Currently, she works with Sun TV as a news anchor.

Navin features opposite Bindhu Hima on the Colors Tamil popular show, Idhayathai Thirudathe. The show premiered on 14 February 2020.

Idhayathai Thirudathe is the official remake of the Marathi Serial Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa airing on Colors Marathi. The show’s plotline centres on Sahana (Hima Bindhu) and Shiva (Navin Kumar), who got married due to a political war triggered by them, but they have now started to understand each other.

Navin made his film debut with Malayalam Movie Money Ratnam, which was released in 2014.

Money Ratnam was Directed by Santhosh Nair. Navin also featured in films like Boologam (2015), Masala, Mayavan (2017), and Mr Local (2019).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.