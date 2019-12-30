Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Newly Married Mona Singh Shares Pictures from Her Bachelorette in Goa

Mona Singh got married to her long-term banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27. The wedding was a private affair, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Newly Married Mona Singh Shares Pictures from Her Bachelorette in Goa
Mona Singh got married to her long-term banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27. The wedding was a private affair, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh got married to her long-term banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27. The wedding was a private affair, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives.

Now, days after her wedding, Mona has finally shared a glimpse from her happening bachelorette, which held in Goa. In the pictures, then bride-to-be Mona can be having the best time of her life with her bridesmaids. She captioned the image “bride squad” following with a number of happy hashtags.

Check out the amazing pictures of her Goa bachelorette:

Mona tied the knot with Shyam in Mumbai. For her D-day, Mona picked a traditional red lehenga. She completed her look with chura, kaleere and mangtika along with other jewellery. Her beau looked dapper in a off-white sherwani.

The actress had shared a candid picture from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Love laughter and a happily ever after.”

Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rajesh Khera, and Rakshanda Khan are few of the close friends from the industry who made it to the private affair.

Apart from her debut show, Mona had featured in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

She was last seen in web series ‘M.O.M Mission Over Mars’. Mona will next feature in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha releasing in December 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram