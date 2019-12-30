Newly Married Mona Singh Shares Pictures from Her Bachelorette in Goa

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh got married to her long-term banker beau Shyam Gopalan on December 27. The wedding was a private affair, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives.

Now, days after her wedding, Mona has finally shared a glimpse from her happening bachelorette, which held in Goa. In the pictures, then bride-to-be Mona can be having the best time of her life with her bridesmaids. She captioned the image “bride squad” following with a number of happy hashtags.

Check out the amazing pictures of her Goa bachelorette:

Mona tied the knot with Shyam in Mumbai. For her D-day, Mona picked a traditional red lehenga. She completed her look with chura, kaleere and mangtika along with other jewellery. Her beau looked dapper in a off-white sherwani.

The actress had shared a candid picture from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "Love laughter and a happily ever after.”

Gaurav Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Rajesh Khera, and Rakshanda Khan are few of the close friends from the industry who made it to the private affair.

Apart from her debut show, Mona had featured in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

She was last seen in web series ‘M.O.M Mission Over Mars’. Mona will next feature in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha releasing in December 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.