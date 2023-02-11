After years of dating each other, the Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, finally tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last week. The dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony have left fans in complete awe. Soon after their wedding, the newly wed couple jetted off to Delhi where they also hosted a reception on Friday night. Now the couple are on their way to Mumbai as they were papped outside the Delhi Airport on Saturday.

In the clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen arriving at the Delhi Airport. While Kiara Advani rocked a simple yellow coloured suit, Sidharth Malhotra wore a white full sleeves T-shirt, black pants and white shoes. The caption of the clip read, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave their Delhi home. They are expected to arrive in Mumbai. Snapped at the Delhi Airport is the beautiful couple(with heart eye emojis and red heart’ emojis)".

Earlier in the day, some unseen photographs of Kiara and Sidharth, seemingly from their intimate reception party in Delhi, surfaced on social media. The event was attended only by their closest friends and family. In the pictures, widely shared by fan pages across social media, Kiara can be seen dressed in a simple white salwar with a fuchsia pink dupatta. The newlywed looked absolutely stunning in her pink chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra. Sidharth, on the other hand, was dressed in denim and a T-shirt. They appear to have taken photos with their relatives in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

According to reports, the couple will host a second reception for their friends and close associates on February 12 in Mumbai. Their industry colleagues are likely to attend the event, which will be held at the St. Regis Hotel.

