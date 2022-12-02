Newly Weds Gautam Karthik, Manjima Mohan Share Unseen Pics From Their 'Most Magical Moment'

Devarattam co-stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik tied the knot at a beautiful wedding ceremony on November 28 after being together for 3 years. On their wedding day, the couple looked stunning in traditional outfits with pink and white garlands wrapped around their necks. Gautham looked dashing in a white shirt and mundu, while Manjima Mohan looked gorgeous in a traditional cream saree paired with gold jewellery.

The new bride Manjima Mohan recently shared some unseen pictures from the wedding on social media. “The most magical moment of our lives," read the first line of the caption. In one of the pictures, Gautham can be seen kissing his other half on the forehead, while another one shows the two hugging each other. The post also includes a photo of their Grah Pravesh ceremony.

The actress concluded her caption by writing, “A big thank you to all our family, friends, media, and well-wishers for always extending your love and support to us."

The new post has received a lot of appreciation from fans with over 3 lakh likes and endless congratulatory messages.

Earlier, Manjima Mohan uploaded a picture just after tying the knot with Gautham Karthik. “Now and forever," she wrote while sharing a glimpse of her ceremony with her fans. Celebs like Anupama Parameswaran and Shibani Dandekar wrote lovely comments on the post. Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik fell in love at the time when they were shooting for their 2019 film Devarattam.

Few days back, Gautham revealed how he proposed to his lady love and how he was extremely tensed when she took two days to answer. “My dad always said that when you meet the right person, they make you a man, so Manjima is that person for me in life," he had said.

On the professional front, the actress intends to return to work as soon as she finds an appropriate script. Gautham Karthik, on the other hand, is currently busy filming Simbu's Pathu Thala.

