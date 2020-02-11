Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Newly-weds Yogi Babu, Manju Bhargavi Come Together in This Adorable Pic

Newly-weds Yogi Babu and Manju Bhargavi welcomed home a fan who gave them a photo frame from the time they tied the knot on February 5.

February 11, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Newly-weds Yogi Babu, Manju Bhargavi Come Together in This Adorable Pic
Yogi Babu with a fan and wife Manju Bhargavi (R)

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in an intimate ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu on February 5. It was reported that the wedding ceremony was organised at Yogi Babu's clan temple and was attended by his close friends and family members only.

Read: Tamil Actor Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi in Intimate Ceremony, See Pic

Now, after he has settled into his new life, Yogi Babu took time out to acknowledge his fans who have been excited to hear about the actor tying the knot. One such fan even gifted Yogi Babu a framed picture of his with his wife as they tied the knot. Yogi Babu was seen acknowledging the affection which came his way as he even posted a pic of the gift he received from his fan on social media.

In the image shared by Yogi Babu, he can be seen posing besides his wife Manju as they host the former's fan at his residence. The image of the newly married couple has since gone viral on social media and is being liked by fans and admirers of Yogi Babu. Interestingly, this the first pic of the married couple, Yogi Babu and Manju, from their home.

Check out a pic of Yogi Babu's fan gifting him a photo frame below:

Yogi Babu has recently finished shooting his portions in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Maari Selvaraj. As per sources, Yogi Babu and Manju's marriage was an arranged one and the actor is planning to host a grand reception in Chennai in March.

