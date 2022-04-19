Newlywed Alia Bhatt Leaves Mumbai For Work Just 5 Days After Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, See Pics

It seems like life is back to square one for newlywed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir had already resumed work on Sunday, just three days after their wedding, Alia also seemed to be headed back to work on Tuesday. The actress was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai for the first time post her wedding appearance. For her travel, Alia chose a blush pink salwaar-kameez — perfect for the hot temperatures — and left her hair open.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star posed for the paparazzi and flashed her big, dimpled smile for the cameras before making her way into the airport. Besides Alia, the cameras also spotted Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar at the airport. It seems that the team was headed to film for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai. Only family members and a few close friends were invited. Sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

The couple also hosted only a small gathering on Saturday night with a handful of guests at their residence in Vastu. From Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the guest list was limited to extremely close friends.

On the work, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and her home production Darlings. She also has her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

