Newlywed Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Set Stage On Fire With Rowdy Baby Performance; Fan Says 'Jiju Can Dance'

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar brought the house down with their performance on Rowdy Baby on Friday night. The newly married couple hosted a post-wedding sangeet just a day after their fairytale wedding ceremonies in Goa and they were seen celebrating love with their family and friends. In videos from the sangeet function, Mouni and Suraj were seen dancing to Sai Pallavi and Dhanush’s blockbuster song. Mouni opted for a golden lehenga on the occasion while Suraj looked handsome in an all-black outfit.

Videos from the sangeet revealed that Mouni presented a solo performance before she invited Suraj on stage. The couple set the dance floor on fire with their energetic performance while the guests cheered them on. The videos were shared on several platforms with fans showering the couple with love.

“Jeeja can dance re," one of the comments on the videos read. “She’s so happy," added another. Besides Rowdy Baby, Mouni also danced on Desi Girl with Arjun Bijlani and other friends from the industry. The happy bride was seen recreating Priyanka Chopra’s hook step while the crowd cheered her on. Mouni was also seen getting emotional when choreographer Rahul Shetty, of the Dance India Dance fame, performed on the song Mere Naam Tu from Zero.

They were also seen cutting a cake and sharing a kiss at the ceremony. A white cake was arranged for the couple and their friends surrounded them during the cake cutting.

Mouni Mouni married the love of her life, Suraj, on Thursday, January 27, in Goa. Owing to the going pandemic, they chose to keep their wedding an intimate affair, with only their closest friends and family present at the ceremony. The couple tied the knot in a Kerala-style wedding followed by a Bengali ceremony, honouring both their family traditions.

For the Malayali wedding, the bride looked breathtaking in a red and white South Indian sari. Suraj, on the other hand, looked dapper in a traditional ensemble. Mouni picked a red Sabyasachi for her Bengali wedding while Suraj complemented her in a cream sherwani.

