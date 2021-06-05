Newlywed Yami Gautam Shares Beautiful Photos from Her Mehendi Ceremony, See Pics

Yami Gautam has shared a series of gorgeous pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress, who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on Friday, shared some beautiful clicks from her mehendi ceremony. In the photos, Yami is beaming with happiness as Aditya sits beside her. She wore an orange suit for the ceremony and also flaunted mehendi on her hands. Along with the photos, Yami wrote, “‘O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.’- Lalleshwari”.

On Friday evening, Yami announced her wedding with a stunning picture of herself and Aditya. She looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, on her big day. Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was Aditya’s debut movie. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

