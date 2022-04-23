CHANGE LANGUAGE
Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Recreated This Moment From Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's Wedding

An Instagram post shared by a fan page pointed out how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recreated a moment from Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's wedding.

The photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor drinking champagne together post wedding reminded fans of a similar picture from Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding.

Entertainment Bureau

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. Although the 29-year-old actress shared some dreamy pictures from her wedding on Instagram, there is one picture that has revived some old memories. An Instagram post shared by a fan page pointed out how the newly-wed couple recreated a moment from Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's wedding.

In the post, a photo from Alia-Ranbir's wedding is juxtaposed with an old picture from Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. The black and white picture on the left showed Neetu and Rishi clinking their champagne glasses following their wedding. The latest picture showed Ranbir and Alia drinking the champagne, interlocking their arms. Sharing the two pictures on Instagram, the fan page added lyrics from the One Direction song Night Changes, “Just how fast the night changes.” Ranbir’s father passed away on April 30, 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Fans have also reacted to the two pictures showing how the next generation is continuing the tradition. One of the comments on the Instagram post read, “Happy tears.”

Alia’s best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had also shared a picture on Instagram Story, where Ranbir and Alia look happy after sipping the celebratory drink. Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding champagne glasses as they intertwined their arms in the photo. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Akansha added to the caption, “To love, to life, L'Chaim.” Ranbir and Alia also cut a wedding cake following the main festivity. The white wedding cake featured floral icing and green leaves, keeping up with the theme of spring.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was attended by family and friends, which included Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji.

April 16, 2022