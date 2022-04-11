Newlyweds Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin Head To US For Honeymoon; Unseen Pics From Fairytale Wedding Surface

Ten days after they tied the knot, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were seen leaving for their honeymoon. The couple, on Monday, was spotted at the airport. However, they were seen entering the airport separately. The couple is reportedly headed to the United States for their romantic holiday. A video from their airport was shared by South Korean news outlet Newsen TV on YouTube, showing the couple heading for their flight.

In the video, Hyun Bin entered the airport first, looking handsome as ever in his white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He completed his casual look with a pair of comfy shoes. He had a jacket in his hand. The Crash Landing On You star greeted the media gathered outside the airport.

On the other hand, the Thirty-Nine star was seen making her way in a little later. The actress was wearing a stylish outfit for her flight. She opted for a pair of ripped denim jeans along with a white tee and a cream jacket. She left her hair open and had a handbag. She stopped for the cameras, allowing them to take her pictures and made her way in.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s agencies released unseen pictures from the wedding. “This is MSTEAM Entertainment. On the 31st of last month, Son Yejin & Hyunbin couple finished their wedding ceremony with your support and blessings. Thank you again for your support," Son Ye-jin’s agency wrote, along with the pictures from their dreamy wedding.

Hyun Bin’s agency VAST also thanked fans for their love and support for the couple when they shared the pictures from the wedding.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin began dating a few months after their hit K-drama Crash Landing On You ended. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 that they are indeed together but they had been private about their relationship thereafter. Earlier this year, they shared the news that they were getting married.

