Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Enjoy Private Tour at Louvre Museum with Their Children

The newly-wedded couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are making memories with their children on their honeymoon in Paris. JLo and Affleck jetted off on a romantic getaway to Paris last Thursday. Ever since they reached the city of love, they are being been photographed by fans and paparazzi. The Hollywood star couple is enjoying their post-nuptial bliss while taking a tour of the city. They were recently spotted by dozens of fans and tourists as they enjoyed a private tour of the iconic Louvre Museum on Tuesday.

According to People, the museum official said that it was a long visit that went for around two and a half an hour. The official also mentioned that the family enjoyed the tour after lunch at the nearby Café Marly.

As per the photos shared by Lainey Gossip, Lopez opted for embroidered Chez Moi navy knitted sweater from Dior and denim styled with High pink platforms. Ben teamed his look with a casual grey tee and blue pants with white sneakers.

As per the magazine, following their visit to Louvre, the couple went to the revamped Samaritaine department store they had earlier visited on Sunday. They spend around two hours admiring the combination of Art Nouveau design and luxury products. The family then headed for a drive through the lights of the Champs-Elysees to the historic Hotel George V to enjoy the beautiful gardens and devour the hot chocolate.

The Marry Me actress had given a surprise to her fans when she revealed in her JLO newsletter that she and Ben have tied the knot at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.

In the blog, the singer and actor mentioned that they almost didn’t make it to their wedding but the chapel ‘graciously’ stayed open for them. The Hollywood star has even shared a couple of photos from their wedding ceremony.

Before the couple rekindled their love, they broke their engagement back in 2004. They cited that their bond couldn’t hold against the intrusive media attention and brutal public enquiries. After two decades, they reunited and announced their engagement in April.

