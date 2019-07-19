Newlyweds Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share New Pictures from Their 'Epic' Maldives Trip

Candlelight dinner, brisk walk on the bridge, tennis with the beau and endless sea view. This is how newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' vacation in Maldives looks like. After a grand french wedding, the couple headed to the tropical islands for their honeymoon and since then, they have been treating their fans with pictures and videos from the picturesque destination.

On Thursday, the two took to their respective social media handles to post out pictures from the vacation. In a set of pictures shared by Joe, Sophie can be seen all smiles as they wait for the dinner to be served. He also shared a video of the two walking on a bridge and in a second one he's apparently sitting in a washroom with Queens famous track 'We are the Champions' playing in the backdrop. "What an epic trip! The bridge after a few 🍹 isn’t easy.. I can’t wait to go back," Joe captioned his post.

Sophie too posted pictures and videos from their luxurious stay. In the first picture, Joe is walking on the bridge with his back towards the camera. In a video, she gives her fans a sneak-peek into their beach life with waves gushing on the shores. Another one is a boomerang video in which the Game of Thrones actress can be seen playing tennis. "Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes. And best of all #nonewsnoshoes #dicoversoneva," wrote Sophie alongside the post.

Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's India wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in a hush-hush surprise wedding in Los Angles last month. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day. Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.

The two recently hosted their wedding in the presence of family and friends and got hitched again in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.

