Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Honeymoon in Maldives, Pics Go Viral

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in Mumbai in a grand ceremony on October 30. The couple did not spare time and jetted off on their honeymoon to Maldives. Now, pictures from their romantic getaway are trending on social media and fans are loving the newlyweds getting all mushy and cozy by the beach.

Kajal shared several moments of the duo from their honeymoon in Maldives. She is seen rocking a red dress by the beach as she cozies up to her hubby and spends relaxing time by the beach. Gautam compliments his wife every bit in his shorts and T-shirt look. Take a look at viral pics from Kajal and Gautam's Maldives vacay.

On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

