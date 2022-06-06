Newlyweds Karan V Grover And Poppy Jabbal Seek Blessings at Golden Temple; See Pics

Newlyweds Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visited Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. They had a hush-hush wedding on May 31, which left their fans surprised. The couple dated each other for a decade before getting hitched. On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted the first picture of themselves post their wedding.

The lovely couple can be seen standing in front of the Golden Temple. They wrote: “Blessings all the way, heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven’t been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us, guides us and empowers us. Thank You .”

Poppy can be seen dressed in a soft lilac salwar suit. Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama. On May 31, the couple posted a lovely photo from their wedding in the mountains of Himachal, which left everyone in awe. In the picture, Karan can be seen decked up in ivory sherwani and pink turban and Poppy ditched the traditional red colour and looked gorgeous in her off-white lehenga The happy couple had a beautiful backdrop in the photo from their wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family. Karan added a pun to the caption and wrote, “MayDay! MayDay! We finally did it.”

On the professional front, Karan has featured in shows like Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Punar Vivah are among them. The actor will be seen in Sandiip Sikcand’s forthcoming TV show Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain as the lead.

