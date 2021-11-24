Newlyweds Madhan Pandian, Reshma Muralidharan Get Surprise From Actor Simbu

Tamil celebrity couple, Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan, who recently got hitched, was surprised to receive wishes from Tamil actor Simbu. Reshma posted on her Instagram page a video in which Simbu is seen congratulating the newlywed couple. Simbu, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, The Loop (Maanaadu in Tamil), took the time to give a surprise to the couple and congratulated them on their next phase of life.

Reshma has posted the recording of the video call from Simbu that she received with her husband Mandhan.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWh4iM-BUla/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Reshma said that the video call from Simbu was “super surprising” for them. She also said that Madhan was just “super excited and shouting.” The video is viral on Instagram and has garnered over 92,000 likes so far.

Currently, Simbu is promoting his upcoming film The Loop (Maanaadu in Tamil) which is based on the concept of the time loop. The science-fiction movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 25.

Popular television stars Madhan and Reshma co-starred in the serial ‘Abhi Tailor’ aired on Vijay TV. They became friends and fell in love with each other. They also starred in the popular Zee Tamil show Poove Poochudava. Their wedding was held recently with celebrities in attendance.

Madhan and Reshma have shared the pictures of their wedding on their Instagram accounts.

Their fans are still wishing them all the best in life. Fan pages dedicated to the couple have also shared videos and pictures of the wedding ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/madhanreshma_admirer/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=71dc16a5-ddae-448c-885d-9ff4b592d453

Reshma came into the spotlight after Poove Poochudava. Madhan has worked in many TV shows such as Kanum Kalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai, Dance Jodi dance 2.0, and Anjarai Petti.

