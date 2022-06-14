Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Spend Quality Time In Kerala

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema as she is called, married her long-time boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan in a high-profile ceremony at a hotel in Mahabalipuram on June 9. After all the festivities and celebrations, the newlyweds are now looking for some quiet time in Kerala. On their way to meet Nayanthara’s mother Omana Kurian in her hometown in southern Kerala, they arrived in Kochi on Sunday afternoon. For unknown reasons, the actress’ mother was unable to attend their Mahabalipuram wedding.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be staying in Kerala for two more weeks and will also interact with the media. In the meantime, the couple is seen visiting different temples. After being in the news for visiting Tirupati right after their wedding, the newlyweds were spotted at Chettikulangara Devi temple in Kerala, where they performed a pooja.

In between temple trips, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan stopped by Manna Restaurant in Panampilly Nagar for dinner. They ate a delectable buffet of chicken, mutton, and seafood.

The couple also sought blessings from Parumala Thirumeni (Bishop of Parumala). They bought candles and lit them at the graveyard, offered prayers and returned immediately. Nayanthara was unrecognizable as she was wearing a churidar and covered her head with a shawl. The actress, a native of Thiruvalla, used to frequently visit Parumala church.

It is believed that both Nayanthara and Vignesh will resume work on their respective projects after returning from their vacation in Kerala. Vignesh will get on Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film tentatively titled AK62, while Nayanthara will get busy with Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Mohan Raj’s Godfather co-starring Chiranjeevi and a cameo by Salman Khan.

