Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Glam Up for Their Wedding Reception; See Pic

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married on July 9th in an intimate ceremony in Agra, their wedding reception took place in Delhi yesterday. In 2011, the couple began dating, and in 2014, they got engaged. Due to a variety of factors, their wedding was rescheduled.

In a statement made earlier, they have stated that they will be hosting their reception in Delhi on July 14th, “At the reception in Delhi, everyone who is known to us and wishes us well will be invited. From political leaders to his friends in Delhi, we plan to have a reception in Mumbai too. We are figuring out the dates and the venue. In Delhi, all friends known to Sangram – and he knows a lot of people – everybody will be invited”.

Now, a couple of pictures from the duo’s wedding reception have emerged on social media. Sangram looked dapper in his chocolate brown tuxedo. While Payal donned a beautiful silver and gold glitter gown with a diamond choker and looked beautiful as ever in her bright red chura, making her the perfect newlywed.

The couple has been sharing photos of their wedding every step of the way and have been giving major couple goals. From their pictures exchanging vows on their wedding day to beautiful pictures of them in front of the Taj. In other pictures, the newlywed couple was seen holding each other’s hands.

For the unversed, Sangram Singh proposed to Payal Rohatgi for marriage during one of the episodes of Lock Upp. During the finale week, Sangram paid a visit to Payal on the show and proposed to her for marriage. Sangram and Payal met each other on the sets of Survivor India, and love blossomed. They got engaged in February 2014, following which they participated in Nach Baliye 7.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Payal had said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.