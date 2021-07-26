Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Go on Double Date with Arjun Bijlani and Wife

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar have been married for over a week now. The duo were recently spotted hanging out with fellow married couple of actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami. On Saturday, Arjun posted a picture on his Instagram handle where Disha, Rahul and Neha were also spotted. Besides the couple, the picture also included Gaurav Parikh and Ketul Parikh from the Richboyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Arjun mentioned in the caption, “Some surprises are worth everything. Thank you @gaurav_richboyz for being you.”The picture showed Disha in her modern Indian bride look with the red traditional bangles.The actress had opted for white t-shirt, and sported a black handbag with pulled back hair. Meanwhile, Rahul was seen in a casual look with a white cap and black sweatshirt.

Arjun and Rahul had bonded quite well during the shooting of the upcoming reality show Khatron ke Khiladi Season 11 in South Africa last month. Arjun and his wife Neha were also spotted at the wedding reception of Rahul and Disha’s wedding earlier this month. In an Instagram post shared on July 17, Arjun posted a series of selfies he took with Neha while the couple were attending the event.

Captioning the post,Arjun mentioned that he reminisced about his own wedding day with Neha as he attended Rahul and Disha’s special day. The caption read, “Relived our marriage at Disha and Rahul’s wedding. Love you baby @nehaswamibijlani.”

In another Instagram post, Arjun had shared a picture with the newly-wed couple at the reception. Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “Congratulations @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar. May god bless you with all the love and happiness in this wonderful journey of togetherness. Shaadi mubarak." The caption was followed by hashtags that read #Dishul ki shaadi, #love, #life, #happiness.

Commenting on the post, Rahul had written, “Thank you bro, so good to see Neha and you.”

