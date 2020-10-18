Newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Spend Quality Time on Romantic Getaway, See Pic

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends. The close-knit yet glamourous affair was hosted at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. In May, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo of the couple, the actor wrote on Instagram, "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj." He used a red heart emoji along with his caption. They later made it official with a roka ceremony.

Now, Rana and Miheeka have slowly settled into their married life and seem to be enjoying every bit as newlyweds. In a new picture that is doing the rounds on social media, the lovebirds can be seen at the beach as they click a loving selfie lying down on the sand.

Rana is seen in a sleeveless T-shirt, while Miheeka sports a floral top with denims. Rana used shades in the picture and Bajaj gave it a skip. They clicked the picture from a lower angle, thus giving a view of the clear sky above them.

Rana recently caught up with Neha Dhupia virtually for her No Filter Neha chat show, where he talked about he and Miheeka planned their wedding. They got experimental with their marriage venue - it was a film studio just five minutes from Rana's house.

About choosing the venue, Rana said, "Honestly, there's no filming happening, anywhere. Obviously, because a time like COVID, like the way we are in right now, it's got social distancing, its got least number of people, a studio is the only place where you have a place, right? So, I was like okay there you go. And everybody thought it was a great idea. It was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine who were at the wedding. So, it's like 30 people, I think less than that. Two of my friends who also live with me."