Newlyweds Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Host Puja at Home, See Pic

Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends. The close-knit yet glamourous affair was hosted at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Post their wedding, the newlyweds hosted Satyanarayan puja at the actor's home in Hyderabad.

Pictures of the couple performing the rituals are making rounds on the Internet. In the photos, Miheeka appears to have draped a green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta while Rana Daggubati is seen in white cotton pancha katta. In another picture, Rana and Miheeka are seen posing with their entire family in outfits made in heritage Ponduru cotton.

Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Naga Chaitanya, Rana's cousin also shared pictures of the Daggubati family as they dressed up for the puja. She also posted an adorable picture of herself and Naga Chaitanya. Coming forward in support of local weavers and artisans, Samantha captioned the pictures as, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage."

In May, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo of the couple, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj." He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

Rana will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi directed by Prabu Solomon. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.