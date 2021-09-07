Newlyweds Rhea, Karan Fly to the Maldives For Their Honeymoon; See Pictures

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. The filmmaker recently shared on her Instagram account a picture from their romantic getaway. In the picture, Rhea was seen chilling in a swimming pool in a maroon bikini. Rhea’s husband Karan features in the background.

“Left the kids at Nani’s house,” Rhea captioned the photo. By kids, Rhea seemed to be alluding to her and Karan’s dogs, Russell Crowe Kapoor and Lemon. However, her caption left many wondering what she meant by “Kids". The post received several comments. A fan asked, “What do you mean with the caption?” Another one wanted to know, “U have kids?” In her Instagram stories, Rhea also showed how things looked from her room.

The newlyweds have also been sharing pictures from their big day with their family and close friends. Kapoor and Boolani tied the knot on August 14 this year at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu. On August 16, both shared the photos from their wedding day on their Instagram handles. Rhea posted a candid photo with Boolani from her wedding day with a big caption dedicated to Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and a stylist. She is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and jewellery designer Sunita Kapoor. She has co-produced films such as Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, and Khoobsurat. All three films star her elder sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. Sonam and Rhea also run a clothing brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

During the shooting of the film Aisha, in 2010, Karan worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor. Before marriage, Karan Boolani has been seen on several occasions with the Kapoor family, including fam-jams and family functions.

