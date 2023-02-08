The wait is finally over and the newly married couple in B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally have made their first public appearance after their intimate wedding on February 7. Sidharth and Kiara finally tied the knot yesterday, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After dating for quite some time and keeping their relationship under wraps, the love birds made it official by sharing their wedding pictures on social media. The duo looked dreamy in shades of pink and gold. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, and others. Now, pictures and videos from their first public appearance together after the wedding are going viral on social media, and their fans just can’t keep calm.

In the pics, Kiara and Sid are seen looking stunning as they donned casual attire. While the newlywed actress donned a back track suit and a designer still, her sindoor and pink choora looked adorable. The actress had a designer mangalsutra on too. She also flaunted her mehendi as they posed for the paparazzi. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a white t-shirt, blue denim pants and brown jacket. The duo were seen greeting paparazzi and thanked them for showering wishes.

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to leave for Delhi today. Post Kiara’s grah pravesh, the couple will host a reception for the family in the capital. After returning to Mumbai, it is reported that they will be hosting another reception for the fraternity.

Previously, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble during the promotions of her film Shershaah in 2021, Kiara Advani had said she would marry only for love. She said, “I always feel when you marry, you marry for the right reason. My reason for marriage in life, whenever it happens, would be love. Because I feel no matter what problems come in your way, love is one thing which will always be the strongest foundation and everything is built on that." A clip of the interview was shared on Reddit on Wednesday.

Kiara and Sidharth came close during the filming of their 2021 movie, Shershaah. The film had an OTT release but was praised by the critics as well as the audience. The couple announced their wedding on Tuesday with a sweet post on Instagram on their respective pages. Sharing three candid wedding pictures, they wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (we are permanently booked now)." We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the couple after they shared their wedding photos on Instagram.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan.

