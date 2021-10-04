Newlyweds Snehan, Kannika Ravi Get Each Other’s Names Inked On Their Arms

The love between newlyweds Kannika Ravi and Snehan knows no bounds. The two, poet Snehan and actor Kannika, tied the wedding knot a couple of months ago. Bigwigs such as Bharathiraja and Kamal Haasan attended their wedding. The couple, who got hitched after a courtship of years, have been giving their fans glimpses of their everyday life. Their videos and pictures are getting a lot of traction.

In the latest video posted on Instagram by Kannika, Snehan is seen wincing in pain as a tattoo artist inks her name on his arm. She has captioned the video, “love you". Not just that, the actor has also gotten her husband’s name tattooed on her arm.

Kannika is currently awaiting the release of her new movie ‘Rajavamsam’ starring Nikki Galrani and Sasi Kumar in the lead roles. In the past, she has starred in movies such as Devarattam and Adhutha Sattai. Snehan is playing an important character in Gautham Karthik’s ‘Anandam Vilayadum Veedu’. He is also the male lead in the movie ‘Kurukku Vazhi’ which co-stars Sakshi Agarwal.

Snehan, also known as Sinegan, entered the Tamil industry as a song lyricist. He has written over 2500 songs in over 700 films so far. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. After his stint in the entertainment industry, he entered politics in 2018 by joining Makkal Neethi maalam ot People’s Justice Party, founded by Kamal Haasan.

One can only say that the two look very much in love in the video, and wish for them to lead a very happy life.

