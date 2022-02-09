News Station Clarifies It is Not Kim Taehyung After BTS ARMY Sends Them B'day Wishes for Having Similar User Name

Ever since the BTS members have created their official Instagram account, the internet hasn’t been the same for ARMYs, and if you stan the Bangtan Boys, you know what we are talking about. From wondering why Jimin hasn’t been posting anything to praying that member Kim Taehyung doesn’t go on a deleting spree again, fans have been having a busy time on social media. Amid this, one news organisation seems to have created confusion within fans for having a similar user name with V.

On January 1, an Arkansas based news station THV11.com put out a tweet saying, “As we head into 2022 we want to remind K-pop fans that we are not Kim Tae-hyung (V of BTS), but thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday."

Tae’s birthday was on December 30. For the uninitiated, his Instagram user name is ‘thv’, which is similar to the name of the news channel.

As soon as they put out the Tweet, BTS fans took to the comment section to joke that it is V’s secret Twitter handle and they cannot be convinced otherwise. They dropped several comments joking about it.

As we head into 2022 we want to remind K-pop fans that we are not Kim Tae-hyung (V of BTS), but thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday.— THV11 (@THV11) December 31, 2021

Recently, THV11 put out another Tweet clarifying that they were not joking about the previous one. They wrote, “This was not a joke tweet, this is for real. We keep getting messages from people thinking we are Kim Tae-hyung. We are not, we are a news station!"

This was not a joke tweet, this is for real. We keep getting messages from people thinking we are Kim Tae-hyung.We are not, we are a news station! https://t.co/PsqeaMVQEU — THV11 (@THV11) February 7, 2022

They added another Tweet to the thread that read, “While you’re here, if you care about Arkansas related news make sure to subscribe to our YouTube and download our Roku app! Also stream BTS"

While you're here, if you care about Arkansas related news make sure to subscribe to our YouTube and download our Roku app! Also stream BTS https://t.co/YByBIhMOdG— THV11 (@THV11) February 8, 2022

Needless to say, ARMYS once again flooded the comment section with jokes and memes. Take a look at their reaction:

Still it's very sus. Just say you are Taehyung, i swear we'll keep it a secret pic.twitter.com/yLGOaf8G2Q— HobiSimper⁷ #HOBIUARY (@2seok_cult) February 8, 2022

The BTS army has taken over the comments — Corallys Ortiz (@corallystv) February 8, 2022

"WE ARE A NEWS STATION" This is so funny sorry pic.twitter.com/Vy4CphyA2P— BTS Factory⁷_♡Aarya Day❤ (@BTS_Factss) February 8, 2022

I don't trust you, you are being goofy Taetae pic.twitter.com/rYdDnnQMah— T2LovesTae (@T231866082) February 9, 2022

Sus……sounds like something Tae would say pic.twitter.com/sQ4AJhbHu1— ⟬⟭ᴮᴱstapleskeri♡ ⁷ ⟭⟬ ･ᴗ･ (@stapleskeri) February 8, 2022

pic.twitter.com/HVkOkHT4ne— you're my penicillium⁷ | get well soon mimi (@jar_of_kookies) February 9, 2022

While BTS’ V keeps deleting his own social media posts, we hope that the news channel does not delete theirs, as it will convince fans once and for all that THV11 is handled by ‘thv’!

BTS comprises seven members- Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, Min Yoongi, Park Jimin and Jung Hoseok.

