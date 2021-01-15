News To Me: Chris Evans Reacts To Rumours Of Him Returning As Captain America

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Chris Evans has seemingly denied reports that he might be returning as fan-favourite superhero Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. There were reports earlier in the day that Evans, who bade adieu to the part with 2019 blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame”, was planning a comeback in a new movie.

But his most recent post on Twitter has put an end to all speculation and also dashing hopes of many MCU fans. “News to me,” he wrote in a post, indicating that he has no plans to return as Captain America in future.

Evans had said goodbye to Captain America, one of his most memorable on-screen characters, when he wrapped up the filming for “Avengers: Endgame” in 2018. In an emotional post onTwitter, Evans had said, “Officially wrapped on ‘Avengers 4’. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honour.” “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote. Marvel fans first saw Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Since then, he appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies as Cap, besides making guest appearances in a couple of other films.