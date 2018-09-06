GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

News18 iReel Awards 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners Here

Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama)

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 iReel Awards 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners Here
On the red carpet at the iReel Awards
Loading...
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards, which aims to applaud the makers of various Indian web series.

Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards were open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.

Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Nimrat Kaur, The Test Case
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Bhupesh Singh, Shaitaan Haveli
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavalli
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jitendra Joshi, Sacred Games
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Aahana Kumra, Inside Edge
BEST WRITING (DRAMA): Sacred Games
BEST WRITING (COMEDY): Mr and Mrs, Gilyappa
BEST COMEDY: Pushpavalli (Showrunner: Sumukhi Suresh)
BEST DRAMA: Sacred Games (Showrunner: Vikramaditya Motwane)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: Sacred Games
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex

Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...