News18 iReel Awards 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners Here

After the resounding success of Reel movie awards, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards, which aims to applaud the makers of various Indian web series.Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards were open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).Check out the full list of winners below:BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred GamesBEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Nimrat Kaur, The Test CaseBEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Bhupesh Singh, Shaitaan HaveliBEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Sumukhi Suresh, PushpavalliBEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jitendra Joshi, Sacred GamesBEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Aahana Kumra, Inside EdgeBEST WRITING (DRAMA): Sacred GamesBEST WRITING (COMEDY): Mr and Mrs, GilyappaBEST COMEDY: Pushpavalli (Showrunner: Sumukhi Suresh)BEST DRAMA: Sacred Games (Showrunner: Vikramaditya Motwane)BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: Sacred Games