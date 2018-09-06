English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 iReel Awards 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners Here
Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama)
On the red carpet at the iReel Awards
Loading...
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards, which aims to applaud the makers of various Indian web series.
Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards were open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.
Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Nimrat Kaur, The Test Case
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Bhupesh Singh, Shaitaan Haveli
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavalli
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jitendra Joshi, Sacred Games
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Aahana Kumra, Inside Edge
BEST WRITING (DRAMA): Sacred Games
BEST WRITING (COMEDY): Mr and Mrs, Gilyappa
BEST COMEDY: Pushpavalli (Showrunner: Sumukhi Suresh)
BEST DRAMA: Sacred Games (Showrunner: Vikramaditya Motwane)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: Sacred Games
Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards were open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.
Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Nimrat Kaur, The Test Case
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Bhupesh Singh, Shaitaan Haveli
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavalli
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jitendra Joshi, Sacred Games
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Aahana Kumra, Inside Edge
BEST WRITING (DRAMA): Sacred Games
BEST WRITING (COMEDY): Mr and Mrs, Gilyappa
BEST COMEDY: Pushpavalli (Showrunner: Sumukhi Suresh)
BEST DRAMA: Sacred Games (Showrunner: Vikramaditya Motwane)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: Sacred Games
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Love Wins: Internet Flooded with Memes and Cartoons As India Decriminalises Gay Sex
- Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test
- Decriminalising Section 377: Will the LGBTQ Community Still be Asked these Bizarre Questions?
- 'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...