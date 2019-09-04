News18 iReel Awards 2019 Best Show (Comedy): A Fierce Battle

The comedy genre in the Indian web space has escalated tremendous height in a short time. It has become one of the most prominent domains on the streaming apps, and thus judging a winner will be really difficult in this section.

While Netflix’s Little Things 2 relies on the excellent chemistry of its lead pair, Eros Now’s Metro Park is depending on the spontaneity of the hilarious situations it presents. Then there are actors like Ranvir Shorey and Purbi Joshi who have made it a laugh riot.

Hotstar’s The Office and TVF’s Girls Hostel are also in the race, and they also don’t have any dull moments. While The Office is a new benchmark in cringe-comedy, Girls Hostel is funny yet contemporary. Both the shows have actors who could carry the burden of being the most funny in the room.

TVF’s Tripling season 2 and Sony Liv’s Gullak are slice of life stories with comic characters at the helm of affairs. While the siblings are on the tour of their lifetime in Tripling 2, a small town family is struggling to set things right in Gullak. Though the two shows feature different societies, they’re similar in their struggles.

With these shows ready to impress the viewers, and the jury, it’s hard to pick one favourite.

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

