Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

News18 iReel Awards 2019 Best Show (Comedy): A Fierce Battle

Comedy has become one of the most prominent domains on the streaming apps, and thus judging a winner will be really difficult.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
News18 iReel Awards 2019 Best Show (Comedy): A Fierce Battle
Comedy has become one of the most prominent domains on the streaming apps, and thus judging a winner will be really difficult.
Loading...

The comedy genre in the Indian web space has escalated tremendous height in a short time. It has become one of the most prominent domains on the streaming apps, and thus judging a winner will be really difficult in this section.

While Netflix’s Little Things 2 relies on the excellent chemistry of its lead pair, Eros Now’s Metro Park is depending on the spontaneity of the hilarious situations it presents. Then there are actors like Ranvir Shorey and Purbi Joshi who have made it a laugh riot.

Hotstar’s The Office and TVF’s Girls Hostel are also in the race, and they also don’t have any dull moments. While The Office is a new benchmark in cringe-comedy, Girls Hostel is funny yet contemporary. Both the shows have actors who could carry the burden of being the most funny in the room.

TVF’s Tripling season 2 and Sony Liv’s Gullak are slice of life stories with comic characters at the helm of affairs. While the siblings are on the tour of their lifetime in Tripling 2, a small town family is struggling to set things right in Gullak. Though the two shows feature different societies, they’re similar in their struggles.

With these shows ready to impress the viewers, and the jury, it’s hard to pick one favourite.

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram