News18 iReel Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Come Celebrate Excellence in Web Space

iREEL Awards is one of those few endeavours that was started last year with the intention to salute the new media and the gamut of its original entertainment content. So far, the awards show has received an overwhelming response not only from the members of the television industry but also from Bollywood's reputed actors.
As these web series push boundaries, invent new rules of storytelling, broaden the canvas with higher budgets, and attract international attention, iReel Awards salute the efforts made on every level -- be it the actors, the filmmakers and even the stakeholder, that is the producers -- who make such content available to us.
2019 has been a breakthrough year for Indian web series. Although the viewers had already tasted the deliciousness of new, uncensored Indian content last year with shows such as Inside Edge, the first instalment of Sacred Games and The Test Case, this year, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar have loosened their purse strings to back new inventive content of shows like Sacred Games 2 and Made in Heaven to give them the production value that Bollywood films would envy.
While Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, Delhi Crime, Little Things 2, Typewriter made it to the nominations, Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Four More Shots and Laakhon Mein Ek 2 are also there to give competition in different categories.
Not only these, but shows like Kaafir, Rangbaaz, Karenjit Kaur 2 and RejctX on Zee5, Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office and The Roar of the Lion (Hotstar) have also made it to the final round. There, TVF’s Kota Factory and Girls Hostel, Tripling 2, Gullak and Aam Aadmi Family will make it tough for them.
The award ceremony will announce winners in twelve categories -- Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actor Drama (Male and Female), Best Actor Comedy (Male and Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female), Best Writing (Drama and Comedy), Best Music, and Best Non-Fiction Show -- who have been selected by a jury, as well as an audience poll.
Come join us LIVE as News18 iReel Awards 2019 takes place at JW Marriot, Shahar.
