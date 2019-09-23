News18 iReel Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Come Celebrate Excellence in Web Space





iREEL Awards is one of those few endeavours that was started last year with the intention to salute the new media and the gamut of its original entertainment content. So far, the awards show has received an overwhelming response not only from the members of the television industry but also from Bollywood's reputed actors.

2019 has been a breakthrough year for Indian digital content and the second edition of iREEL Awards are here to celebrate the excellence in web series. As the red carpet rolls out for the makers and actors of those home-grown web series which have shown great ingenuity, quality and brilliance this year, and changed the landscape of OTT platforms, the ceremony is a celebration of artiste and their art.



While Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, Delhi Crime, Little Things 2, Typewriter made it to the nominations, Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Four More Shots and Laakhon Mein Ek 2 are also there to give competition in different categories.

Not only these, but shows like Kaafir, Rangbaaz, Karenjit Kaur 2 and RejctX on Zee5, Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office and The Roar of the Lion (Hotstar) have also made it to the final round. There, TVF’s Kota Factory and Girls Hostel, Tripling 2, Gullak and Aam Aadmi Family will make it tough for them.



The award ceremony will announce winners in twelve categories -- Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actor Drama (Male and Female), Best Actor Comedy (Male and Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female), Best Writing (Drama and Comedy), Best Music, and Best Non-Fiction Show -- who have been selected by a jury, as well as an audience poll.



