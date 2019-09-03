News18 iReel Awards are Back to Honour Path-breaking Shows

The second edition of the iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the best in the world of web shows, is back with nominations that forced us to binge-watch and then ponder over them for days. Like the previous year, the nominations feature diverse shows and concept-driven series.

The fast changing landscape of the web series in India has made many a fan of the streaming apps. This isn’t any ordinary feat to achieve in a country obsessed with TV. But here we are, celebrating the best of the best in innovation and concept in web space.

The competition was so tough that the potential nominations had to undergo many layers of scrutiny. The exhaustive first list of the shows included every show worth noticing on different apps. Without being mesmerised by the bigger players, the first list accommodated shows that were relatively smaller but high on quality.

However, the real task started after this when we had to shortlist final nominations. After hours of viewing and countless discussion sessions, we have arrived at a comprehensive list.

While Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, Delhi Crime, Little Things 2, Typewriter made it to the nominations, Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, Four More Shots and Laakhon Mein Ek 2 are also there to give competition in different categories.

Not only these, but shows like Kaafir, Rangbaaz, Karenjit Kaur 2 and RejctX on Zee5, Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office and The Roar of the Lion (Hotstar) have also made it to the final round. There, TVF’s Kota Factory and Girls Hostel, Tripling 2, Gullak and Aam Aadmi Family will make it tough for them.

Alt Balaji’s Home and Boo Sabki Phategi, Eros Now’s Metro Park and Side Hero have also been selected in the final nominations list. These shows proved that there’s no monopoly when it comes to good content.

Now, when these shows are in for a final evaluation, your votes, along with the jury’s decision, will decide the winners.

Come join us in making News18 iReel Awards 2019 the biggest and the most valued awards in the web series domain.

The award ceremony will take place at a glittering event in Mumbai on September 18.

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.