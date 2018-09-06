GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

News18 iReel Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Galaxy of Stars Descend to Celebrate the Best of Web Content

News18.com | September 6, 2018, 8:21 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

After the resounding success of Reel movie awards, News18.com is launching its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards, which aims to applaud the makers of various Indian web series.

In this era where we are constantly glued to our laptops and cell phones, the idea of unwinding usually involves streaming quality content. Taking a cue, a lot of Indian Web series have dotted the internet space revolutionizing our choices. From comedy to captivating thrillers, Indian filmmakers are making some fantastic shows that can't be missed.
Read More
Sep 6, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

Talvar fame Neeraj Kabi made it to the red carpets of the News18 iReel Awards

Sep 6, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

Talvar fame Neeraj Kabi made it to the red carpets of the News18 iReel Awards

Sep 6, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

Jitendra Joshi, who brought the layered character of Police Constable Katekar  to life in Sacred Games with such finesse, says he is done with playing police constable on screen. He is however nominated for best supporting actor for his performance.

Sep 6, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

Kubra Sait, who won widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Kukoo in Sacred Games arrives for the News18 iReel Awards

Sep 6, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane poses with Sacred Games writer Smita Singh

Sep 6, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Ihana Dhillon, who is set to appear in Hate Story IV, at the venue.

Sep 6, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Ahana Kumra, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Inside Edge, glams up the red carpet at the News18 iReel Awards

Sep 6, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

Sudhir Mishra, one of the jury members at the iReel awards ceremony. Sudhir Mishra is a renowned Indian film director and screenwriter who is widely known for directing critically acclaimed movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Chameli.

Sep 6, 2018 7:43 pm (IST)

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, on-screen wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, arrives at the venue. Nawazuddin has been nominated for Best Actor (Drama) for his portrayal of a feared gangster in Netflix's Sacred Games.

Sep 6, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

At the News18 iReel Awards, which web series had the Best Ensemble Cast?

Sep 6, 2018 7:10 pm (IST)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in BEST ACTOR category for Sacred Games at News18’s iReel Awards, for his portrayal of a feared gangster.

Sep 6, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)
br /> We all loved Katekar aka Jitendra Joshi from Netflix's Sacred Games, right? Well, guess what? The actor never ever wants to play a constable again.

Sep 6, 2018 6:41 pm (IST)

Sacred Games, which premiered last month, has drawn immense appreciation, thanks to impressive performances from its cast, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose intense portrayal of a notorious mobster Ganesh Gaitonde has won accolades. However, considering the mega success of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive and Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case, it will certainly not be an easy race. While Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his death, The Test Case is a fictionalised account of the first woman to be inducted into the armed forces. | READ: Will Netflix's Sacred Games Win the Best Drama Honour at iReel Awards 2018?

The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.

Sep 6, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)

The stage is set for the iReel Awards, taking place in Mumbai, where News18 celebrates the best of web-based entertainment in the country. Join us for all the action. From comedy to captivating thrillers, Indian filmmakers are making some fantastic shows that can't be missed.

News18 iReel Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Galaxy of Stars Descend to Celebrate the Best of Web Content

This fast changing content consumption landscape with affordable smartphones and cheap data plans is providing a distinctive opportunity to players to produce great content. In the light of this upcoming trend, News18.com ardently believes that it is the right time to tap in as a digital platform to honour individuals who have brought in a revolution in the content space.

Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts have shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, the award winners were decided by online voting, followed by a starry awards night which is beginning shortly.

Come join us at for Live updates at the iReel Awards:
  • 06 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs HK
    176/9
    24.0 overs
    		 179/8
    23.3 overs
    Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    NEP vs HK
    95/10
    37.5 overs
    		 96/7
    32.3 overs
    Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs OMA
    208/8
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    276/9
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    151/10
    42.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...