News18 iReel Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Galaxy of Stars Descend to Celebrate the Best of Web Content

In this era where we are constantly glued to our laptops and cell phones, the idea of unwinding usually involves streaming quality content. Taking a cue, a lot of Indian Web series have dotted the internet space revolutionizing our choices. From comedy to captivating thrillers, Indian filmmakers are making some fantastic shows that can't be missed.
At the News18 iReel Awards, which web series had the Best Ensemble Cast?
Which web series had the Best Ensemble Cast? Catch the #News18iReelAwards LIVE at 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/4mFfqEZIzV— News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 6, 2018
Nimrat Kaur opens up about playing a combat trainee in Alt Balaji's web series The Test Case and the rise of Indian web shows.
While Madhavan is nominated for playing the lead character Danny Mascarenhas in thriller Breathe on Amazon Prime, Nwazuddin’s name is in the list for his performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games. He played a hardened criminal Ganesh Gaitonde in the show. | READ: R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are Battling It Out for Best Actor at iReel Awards 2018
Set to take place on September 6, 2018, iReel Awards will see the best of performers jostling to lift the trophy.
We all loved Katekar from @NetflixIndia's Sacred Games, right? Well, guess what? He never ever wants to play a constable again. #News18iReelAwardshttps://t.co/Vj1EUVI4k0— News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 6, 2018
Sacred Games, which premiered last month, has drawn immense appreciation, thanks to impressive performances from its cast, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose intense portrayal of a notorious mobster Ganesh Gaitonde has won accolades. However, considering the mega success of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive and Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case, it will certainly not be an easy race. While Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his death, The Test Case is a fictionalised account of the first woman to be inducted into the armed forces. | READ: Will Netflix's Sacred Games Win the Best Drama Honour at iReel Awards 2018?
The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.
The nominations have Sacred Games dominating three of the five main acting categories for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jitendra Joshi. The Netflix original has overall scored an impressive five nods, including Best Drama and Best Writing. The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek have followed with four nominations each. | READ: iReel Awards 2018: Who Will Win the Trophy and Hearts? All Details Inside
After the roaring success of last year's Reel Movie Awards, News18 is once again back with its second edition of content awards.
The stage is set for the iReel Awards, taking place in Mumbai, where News18 celebrates the best of web-based entertainment in the country. Join us for all the action. From comedy to captivating thrillers, Indian filmmakers are making some fantastic shows that can't be missed.
The cameras are all ready to snap!— News18.com (@news18dotcom) September 6, 2018
We are going to soon start #News18iReelAwards. You know what that is? We are awarding the best Indian series. pic.twitter.com/2G3dxOpYy0
This fast changing content consumption landscape with affordable smartphones and cheap data plans is providing a distinctive opportunity to players to produce great content. In the light of this upcoming trend, News18.com ardently believes that it is the right time to tap in as a digital platform to honour individuals who have brought in a revolution in the content space.
Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts have shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, the award winners were decided by online voting, followed by a starry awards night which is beginning shortly.
Come join us at for Live updates at the iReel Awards:
-
06 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs HK 176/924.0 overs 179/823.3 oversHong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs HK 95/1037.5 overs 96/732.3 oversHong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 208/850.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 276/950.0 overs /oversSingapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets