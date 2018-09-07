iReel Awards 2018: Nimrat Kaur, Aahana Kumra Celebrate Win, Twitter Wholeheartedly Agrees

Massive gratitude to all the jury members and everyone who voted online. Thank you so much @cnnnews18 Here’s celebrating another feather in the grand maroon beret of the entire #TheTestCase Team, the loveliest @ektaravikapoor and @altbalaji. All for one and one for all ♥️ https://t.co/OQ22kidHdS — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 6, 2018

On Thursday night News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards- iReel Awards, with an intent to applaud the makers of Indian web series.With jurisdiction of industry expertise, a well-evaluated set of nominations were categorically chosen from a number of web series that took content consumption a notch above. The awards were open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.Netflix's Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).Sharing their elation over the awards, celebrities took to Twitter to share the news.Aahana Kumra who won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her stint in Inside Edge dedicated the award to her co-actors from the web series. Thanking them she wrote, " Thank you @CNNnews18 @RajeevMasand #ireelawards2018 for the #BestSupportingActor - female for my role in @InsideEdgeAMZN ! I share my award with @gurmmeet @krnx @TanujVirwani @Imangadbedi @RichaChadha @excelmovies @Ghntaghartalki #SanjayKapoor #SouravDey ! Love and blessings!"Nimrat Kaur won the title of Best Actress (Drama) for her show The Test Case wrote, "Massive gratitude to all the jury members and everyone who voted online. Thank you so much @cnnnews18 Here’s celebrating another feather in the grand maroon beret of the entire #TheTestCase Team, the loveliest @ektaravikapoor and @altbalaji. All for one and one for all"Director-producer Ekta Kapoor also congratulated Nimrat for the award. She wrote, "Daaayummmmm captain!!!!! Congrats love n respect always but don’t u think it’s time u report to duty again ???!!!!"Congratulating Sumukhi Suresh for winning Best Actress (Comedy) Kubra Sait shared a video of her receiving the award. Captioing the video she wrote, "When girlfriend wins for #pushpavalli yaaay!!! @sumukhisuresh #News18iReelAwards". Later the post was retweeted by the winner Sumukhi.Also, the Sacred Games actress shared a picture of Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap looking pleased with the awards. She wrote, "Proud parents of @SacredGames_TV Congratulations on The award that we can call ours. Thank You for a place called home. @VikramMotwane @anuragkashyap72 #News18iReelAwards"You can check the complete list of winners here:Best Actor (Drama): Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred GamesBest Actress (Drama): Nimrat Kaur, The Test CaseBest Actor (Comedy): Bhupesh Singh, Shaitaan HaveliBest Actress (Comedy): Sumukhi Suresh, PushpavalliBest Supporting Actor: Jitendra Joshi, Sacred GamesBest Supporting Actress: Aahana Kumra, Inside EdgeBest Writing (Drama): Sacred GamesBest Writing (Comedy): Mr And Mrs, GilyappaBest Comedy: Pushpavalli (Showrunner: Sumukhi Suresh)Best Drama: Sacred Games (Showrunner: Vikramaditya Motwane)Best Ensemble Cast: Sacred Games