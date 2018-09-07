News18 iReel Awards: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games Wins Best Drama

Defeating tough competition put up by other nominee shows — The Test Case, Inside Edge, Laakhon Mein Ek and Bose: Dead/Alive — Sacred Games won the Best Drama at News18 iReel Awards, held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on Thursday.Jury members Sudhir Mishra and Monisha Singh Katial, and actor Ihana Dhillon presented the coveted award to the cast of the super-hit Netflix show. From show-runners Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap to the cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jitendra Joshi, Suvreen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Kubra Sait and Karan Wahi, almost the entire Sacred Games team came up on stage to receive the award.Kashyap thanked the entire crew, especially the show’s writers Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath, on their big success.Sacred Games dominated the nominations with five nods in 11 categories. It won in all of them — Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Writing (Drama), Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performance in the Indian web space.The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery and Rasika Duggal. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.