English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 iReel Awards: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games Wins Best Drama
Along with four other major wins, Sacred Games also bagged the award for the Best Drama at News18's iReel Awards on Thursday.
The actors from Sacred Games during Thursday's iReel Awards. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Defeating tough competition put up by other nominee shows — The Test Case, Inside Edge, Laakhon Mein Ek and Bose: Dead/Alive — Sacred Games won the Best Drama at News18 iReel Awards, held at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on Thursday.
Jury members Sudhir Mishra and Monisha Singh Katial, and actor Ihana Dhillon presented the coveted award to the cast of the super-hit Netflix show. From show-runners Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap to the cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jitendra Joshi, Suvreen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Kubra Sait and Karan Wahi, almost the entire Sacred Games team came up on stage to receive the award.
Kashyap thanked the entire crew, especially the show’s writers Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath, on their big success.
Sacred Games dominated the nominations with five nods in 11 categories. It won in all of them — Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Writing (Drama), Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performance in the Indian web space.
The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery and Rasika Duggal. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.
Jury members Sudhir Mishra and Monisha Singh Katial, and actor Ihana Dhillon presented the coveted award to the cast of the super-hit Netflix show. From show-runners Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap to the cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jitendra Joshi, Suvreen Chawla, Rajshree Deshpande, Kubra Sait and Karan Wahi, almost the entire Sacred Games team came up on stage to receive the award.
Kashyap thanked the entire crew, especially the show’s writers Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath, on their big success.
Sacred Games dominated the nominations with five nods in 11 categories. It won in all of them — Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Writing (Drama), Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama).
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performance in the Indian web space.
The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery and Rasika Duggal. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- Hima Das is Finally Going Back Home and Guwahati Airport Has Laid Out a Carpet for Her
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...