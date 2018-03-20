News18 REEL Movie Awards: Amit Masurkar Wins Best Director for Newton

Amit V Masurkar bags the Best Director Award for the much-acclaimed film Newton at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards.Newton starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in key roles has been directed and co-written by the very talented Amit Masurkar. The film had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival and won plaudits in India post its theatrical release. The film also ended up being India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The story revolves around Newton Kumar (Rajkummar Rao), a self-named government officer, who is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process. The film mines humour from unlikely places and while the backdrop of the film might be election voting, it pans through various other elements of the current political and social scenarios of the country including dowry, child marriage, and corruption among other things.While accepting the award, Amit thanked the entire Newton team and his co-writer Mayank Tewari, and appreciated the efforts of first-time directors and actors.News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.