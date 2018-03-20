English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Amit Masurkar Wins Best Director for Newton
Newton starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in key roles has been directed and co-written by the very talented Amit Masurkar.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Newton trailer
Amit V Masurkar bags the Best Director Award for the much-acclaimed film Newton at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards.
Newton starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in key roles has been directed and co-written by the very talented Amit Masurkar. The film had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival and won plaudits in India post its theatrical release. The film also ended up being India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The story revolves around Newton Kumar (Rajkummar Rao), a self-named government officer, who is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process. The film mines humour from unlikely places and while the backdrop of the film might be election voting, it pans through various other elements of the current political and social scenarios of the country including dowry, child marriage, and corruption among other things.
While accepting the award, Amit thanked the entire Newton team and his co-writer Mayank Tewari, and appreciated the efforts of first-time directors and actors.
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
Also Watch
Newton starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in key roles has been directed and co-written by the very talented Amit Masurkar. The film had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival and won plaudits in India post its theatrical release. The film also ended up being India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The story revolves around Newton Kumar (Rajkummar Rao), a self-named government officer, who is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process. The film mines humour from unlikely places and while the backdrop of the film might be election voting, it pans through various other elements of the current political and social scenarios of the country including dowry, child marriage, and corruption among other things.
While accepting the award, Amit thanked the entire Newton team and his co-writer Mayank Tewari, and appreciated the efforts of first-time directors and actors.
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street