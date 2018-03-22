English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners
There were nine off-screen categories and seven on-screen categories at the REEL Movie Awards and the winners were decided by an audience poll as well as a four-member jury that comprised Farah Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Nikkhil Advani and Sujoy Ghosh.
The News18 REEL Movie Awards, which were held in Mumbai on Tuesday, were a celebration of content-driven cinema, in technical and non-technical categories. There were nine off-screen categories and seven on-screen categories at the REEL Movie Awards and the winners were decided by an audience poll as well as a four-member jury that comprised Farah Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Nikkhil Advani and Sujoy Ghosh.
Find the complete list of winners below:
Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray, A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound- Anish John, Trapped
Best Art/Production Design- Parul Sondh, Daddy
Best Editing- Shweta Venkat, Newton
Best Music- Tumhari Sulu
Best Screenplay- Shubhashish Bhutiani, Mukti Bhawan
Best Dialogues- Amitosh Nagpal, Hindu Medium
Best Male Playback Singer- Guru Randhawa, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani- Tumhari Sulu
Best Female Playback Singer- Meghna Mishra, Nachdi Phira- Secret Superstar
Best Web Series- TVF Bachelors Season 2
Best Supporting Actress- Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Best Director- Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Best Actress- Ratna Pathak Shah, Lipstick Under My Burkha
Best Actor- Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium
Best Film- Mukti Bhawan
Breakthrough Actor Of The Year- Rajkummar Rao
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
