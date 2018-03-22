English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Dia Mirza Says The Future Belongs To Digital Medium
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who has worked in films like Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mei, Dus and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others, believes that the future belongs to the digital medium.
Dia Mirza poses for the cameras on her arrival at the News18 REEL Movie Awards held at Taj Land's End in Mumbai. (Image: News18)
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who has worked in films like Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mei, Dus and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others, believes that the future belongs to the digital medium.
“The digital medium has really opened up about opportunities for many people- writers, directors, actors, cinematographers. And if they are being awarded and are being acknowledged, it’s a great thing because the truth is that the future lies in digital," she said, speaking to News18.com at the News18 REEL Movie Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The actor, who will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, also revealed that she’ll feature in digital content in the coming days. “We know how much does a film go through to make it through the box office or a theatrical release, so digital is the future and it’s important for us to recognize it and appreciate it,” she said.
While Dia refused to reveal the title of the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, she shared that the journey of its making has been wonderful, noting, “I’m very excited for Dutt biopic. Each one of us who have worked on the film is really excited; it’s a journey that has been filled with great teamwork and really memorable moments for each one of us. I think all of collectively can’t wait for the audiences to watch this film.
Dia who presented the Best Actor award lauded the initiative of honouring content-driven cinema in an industry primarily driven by stars. “It’s a wonderful thing that Network18 is doing- honouring films that are independent, that are made with love and passion and have some of the most incredible performances and such wonderful stories that often get neglected by mainstream award shows. Each of the nominations is a truly remarkable film in its own right,” she said while addressing the media.
On being asked about the award that is closest to her heart, Dia shared that for an actor, it’s always their first award, “An award that always stands out in an actor’s career is their debut award, their first award. It’s something that’s really special given that it’s their first and the fact that it’s an experience you get for the first time, the high, the euphoria of winning, the anticipation of the time to come.”
Also Watch
“The digital medium has really opened up about opportunities for many people- writers, directors, actors, cinematographers. And if they are being awarded and are being acknowledged, it’s a great thing because the truth is that the future lies in digital," she said, speaking to News18.com at the News18 REEL Movie Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The actor, who will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, also revealed that she’ll feature in digital content in the coming days. “We know how much does a film go through to make it through the box office or a theatrical release, so digital is the future and it’s important for us to recognize it and appreciate it,” she said.
While Dia refused to reveal the title of the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, she shared that the journey of its making has been wonderful, noting, “I’m very excited for Dutt biopic. Each one of us who have worked on the film is really excited; it’s a journey that has been filled with great teamwork and really memorable moments for each one of us. I think all of collectively can’t wait for the audiences to watch this film.
Dia who presented the Best Actor award lauded the initiative of honouring content-driven cinema in an industry primarily driven by stars. “It’s a wonderful thing that Network18 is doing- honouring films that are independent, that are made with love and passion and have some of the most incredible performances and such wonderful stories that often get neglected by mainstream award shows. Each of the nominations is a truly remarkable film in its own right,” she said while addressing the media.
On being asked about the award that is closest to her heart, Dia shared that for an actor, it’s always their first award, “An award that always stands out in an actor’s career is their debut award, their first award. It’s something that’s really special given that it’s their first and the fact that it’s an experience you get for the first time, the high, the euphoria of winning, the anticipation of the time to come.”
Also Watch
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain