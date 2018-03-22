News18 Reel Movie Awards: Dia Mirza Says The Future Belongs To Digital Medium

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who has worked in films like Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mei, Dus and Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others, believes that the future belongs to the digital medium.“The digital medium has really opened up about opportunities for many people- writers, directors, actors, cinematographers. And if they are being awarded and are being acknowledged, it’s a great thing because the truth is that the future lies in digital," she said, speaking to News18.com at the News18 REEL Movie Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday.The actor, who will next be seen in the yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, also revealed that she’ll feature in digital content in the coming days. “We know how much does a film go through to make it through the box office or a theatrical release, so digital is the future and it’s important for us to recognize it and appreciate it,” she said.While Dia refused to reveal the title of the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, she shared that the journey of its making has been wonderful, noting, “I’m very excited for Dutt biopic. Each one of us who have worked on the film is really excited; it’s a journey that has been filled with great teamwork and really memorable moments for each one of us. I think all of collectively can’t wait for the audiences to watch this film.Dia who presented the Best Actor award lauded the initiative of honouring content-driven cinema in an industry primarily driven by stars. “It’s a wonderful thing that Network18 is doing- honouring films that are independent, that are made with love and passion and have some of the most incredible performances and such wonderful stories that often get neglected by mainstream award shows. Each of the nominations is a truly remarkable film in its own right,” she said while addressing the media.On being asked about the award that is closest to her heart, Dia shared that for an actor, it’s always their first award, “An award that always stands out in an actor’s career is their debut award, their first award. It’s something that’s really special given that it’s their first and the fact that it’s an experience you get for the first time, the high, the euphoria of winning, the anticipation of the time to come.”