News18 REEL Movie Awards: Guru Randhawa Bags Best Male Playback Singer Award

Guru Randhawa is no longer just the high-rated gabru of Punjabi music. This artist has worked his way smoothly into B-Town as well. With peppy lyrics and foot-thumping music, Guru Randhawa won the BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER category for his song Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani at the News 18 Reel Movie Awards.Guru Randhawa became a big deal with his involvement in the chart-buster singles like Lahore and High Rated Gabru. In 2017, Randhawa made his singing debut in Bollywood with tracks Suit Suit and Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani, which made him a music sensation. He was nominated in the BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER category along with Music biggies like Arijit Singh and Akhil Sachdeva. News 18 Reel Movie Awards is an initiative by News 18, to recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomize diversity in the uniqueness of content.Tanuj Garg received the award on behalf of the singer."I composed Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani in 2013 and I was struggling at the time. Nobody knew me and I didn’t have a single hit then. But we all had some other level of energy and passion to do something great in life. Then I collaborated with MTV on the same track and it received a lot of appreciation. And when T-series featured it in Tumhari Sulu, it became a super hit. It’s maybe because it has very simple and clean lyrics", said Guru in a previous interview with News18.