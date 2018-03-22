News18 Reel Movie Awards: Independent Cinema In India Hasn't Found a Support System, Says Amit Sadh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that the independent cinema of any nation is significant because it’s a representation of their culture, community, and characters.“Unfortunately the system is such that independent cinema in India hasn’t found a support system. The independent cinema of any country is very important, especially in India, because it reflects a nation’s communities and characters- which is the spine of India," said the actor, at the sidelines of the first edition of the News18 REEL Movie Awards, held in Mumbai on Tuesday.“With proper support and acknowledgment, it’ll encourage more people to tell great stories because India is high on diversity. And it’s about time we get high on content,” he said while addressing the media.The actor, who has worked in films like Kai Po Che, Guddu Rangeela and Sarkar 3 among others, expressed gratitude towards his fans and said that all the love and support has made him more humble and encouraged him to work harder. Sadh who is gearing up for Breathe 2 also shared that both platforms- cinema and digital- have different impacts of their own. “If the audience finds good content and good stories that affect them and entertain them, people will go and watch it. The digital medium is growing and has its own impact- cinema/movies have an impact and so does digital. The effect of the digital medium is very powerful,” he explained.The actor presented the Best Music award to the team of Tumhai Sulu at the ceremony. News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomize diversity in the uniqueness of content.