News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Irrfan Khan bagged the Best Actor Award for his stupendous performance in Hindi Medium, also starring Saba Qamar.
Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium - Irrfan plays Raj, a wealthy but rough-around-the-edges garment show owner, who is devoted to his wife Meeta. It is his performance that elevates the film and leaves viewers with a thought-provoking message. The film, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is a satire on the uniquely Indian obsession with English, and the sense of entitlement and higher social standing that is associated with proficiency in the language. But it is as much a comedy about the admission process in Indian schools. Irrfan gets in the skin of his character and gets right even the smallest of things. He tickles your funny bone with the same ease he delivers thought-provoking messages.
We all know him as a versatile actor who can deliver a serious dialogue as effortlessly as he can crack jokes with a straight face. We know him as someone who has conquered both Bollywood and Hollywood with sheer acting talent and dedication towards delivering content-based films to his audiences, and still managing to enact a different character and tell a different tale each time.
We are talking of none other than News18 REEL Movie Awards Best Actor (Male) Award recipient Irrfan Khan.
Khan, who has unfortunately been diagnosed with neuroendrocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment, bagged the Best Actor Award for his stupendous performance in Hindi Medium. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra accepted the award on behalf of the actor, noting that it might make him feel better.
Written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhury, Hindi Medium deals with a topic that depicts complex social problems of how language divides our society. It deals with the issue of how the English-speaking are given a preference and assumed to be the premium class while the Hindi-speaking, however wealthy, are considered low-brow and less worthy.
