News18 REEL Movie Awards LIVE: Stars Descend On Red Carpet; Meet The Makers Of New Indian Cinema

Mar 20, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

2017 was a landmark year across the world for any number of reasons. There was a tectonic shift in global geopolitics as orange became the new black in the White House, while women around the world came together to break the silence and taboo surrounding sexual harassment and impropriety through the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, just to mention a couple of highlights.

It was also the year that Indian-origin web-based content began streaming on screens all around, with both international and domestic streaming services betting big on the country’s vast and, till recently, untapped reserves of creativity and talent. The first ever News18 REEL Movie Awards have acknowledged this paradigm, with a distinct category for the best in web-based content, comprising digital shows produced by different platforms. The News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognize and laud New Age cinema and other visual styles of storytelling, as well as the people who tell them.