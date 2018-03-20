GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 REEL Movie Awards LIVE: Stars Descend On Red Carpet; Meet The Makers Of New Indian Cinema

News18.com | March 20, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it.

With the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards, we honour quality independent Hindi cinema and its artistes who deserve glory as they champion creative storytelling and embody diversity in content.

Join us as we bring you live updates of the ceremony.

Mar 20, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

Watch out for stardust!!!!! Guests settle down at the News18 REEL Awards

Mar 20, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)

Jaadu ki Jhappi? Boman Irani is all smiles

Mar 20, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

Boman Irani gives Two Thumbs Up times Infinity on the red carpet. #BlurredLines 

Mar 20, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

Boman Irani speaks as Amit Sadh strikes a pose at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 

Mar 20, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

The actor's director/director's actor

Mar 20, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Tillotama Shome is PSYCHED for the News18 REEL Awards

Mar 20, 2018 7:44 pm (IST)

Movie making with movie makers; meet Amitosh Nagpal

Mar 20, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)

Amitosh Nagpal is nominated for Best Dialogues

Mar 20, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Filmmakers Saurabh Shukla, Sudhir Mishra, and Rahul Bhatt on the red carpet

Mar 20, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

Who do YOU think will walk away with the award for Best Actor?

Mar 20, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

2017 was a landmark year across the world for any number of reasons. There was a tectonic shift in global geopolitics as orange became the new black in the White House, while women around the world came together to break the silence and taboo surrounding sexual harassment and impropriety through the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, just to mention a couple of highlights.

It was also the year that Indian-origin web-based content began streaming on screens all around, with both international and domestic streaming services betting big on the country’s vast and, till recently, untapped reserves of creativity and talent. The first ever News18 REEL Movie Awards have acknowledged this paradigm, with a distinct category for the best in web-based content, comprising digital shows produced by different platforms. The News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognize and laud New Age cinema and other visual styles of storytelling, as well as the people who tell them.

Mar 20, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

Thousands of words from our sponsors, since a picture is worth a thousand words

Mar 20, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

And the Red Carpet is rolled out and ready

Mar 20, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Host Cyrus Broacha double-checks his funny bone before the ceremony

Mar 20, 2018 7:07 pm (IST)

Preparations in progress: Taj Land's End is gearing up to host India's first content-based movie awards with News18 REEL Movie awards

Mar 20, 2018 6:33 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Playback Singer Male 2017

In the first edition of News18 Reel Movies Awards, we select nominees in various popular categories and let our readers decide the outcome.

Mar 20, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Web Series 2017

Take our poll here to vote and choose your favourite director of 2017.

Mar 20, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Director 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.

Mar 20, 2018 6:30 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Film 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.

Mar 20, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Supporting Actor (Female) 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.

Mar 20, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Actor (Female) 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.

Mar 20, 2018 6:23 pm (IST)

READ | News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Actor (Male) 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.

