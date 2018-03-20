News18 REEL Movie Awards LIVE: Stars Descend On Red Carpet; Meet The Makers Of New Indian Cinema

With the first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards, we honour quality independent Hindi cinema and its artistes who deserve glory as they champion creative storytelling and embody diversity in content.
Join us as we bring you live updates of the ceremony.
Jaadu ki Jhappi? Boman Irani is all smiles
. @bomanirani at #News18REELMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/2LKKS6C04R— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2018
The actor's director/director's actor
.@saurabhshukla_s is ecstatic to be at #News18REELMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/hjMVdX5Nni— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2018
Best Supporting Actor (Female) Tillotama Shome is PSYCHED for the News18 REEL Awards
I feel like you are right next to me Kalki:-) Will miss you @konkonas and @kalkikanmani this evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards .So happy @ADeathInTheGunj has so many nominations! A big thank you to @CNNnews18 for supporting 'New age cinema'. pic.twitter.com/3uiYFNIcpX— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) March 20, 2018
Amitosh Nagpal is nominated for Best Dialogues
#News18REELMovieAwards - Amitosh Nagpal is here. He is nominated under #BestDialogues category for the movie Hindi Medium. pic.twitter.com/W1zjdynN6z— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2018
Who do YOU think will walk away with the award for Best Actor?
#News18REELMovieAwards - Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Adil Hussain, Vikrant Massey or Irrfan Khan. Who will walk away with the best actor award? Stay Tuned for #Live updates. pic.twitter.com/v0cp2wjm7z— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 20, 2018
2017 was a landmark year across the world for any number of reasons. There was a tectonic shift in global geopolitics as orange became the new black in the White House, while women around the world came together to break the silence and taboo surrounding sexual harassment and impropriety through the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, just to mention a couple of highlights.
It was also the year that Indian-origin web-based content began streaming on screens all around, with both international and domestic streaming services betting big on the country’s vast and, till recently, untapped reserves of creativity and talent. The first ever News18 REEL Movie Awards have acknowledged this paradigm, with a distinct category for the best in web-based content, comprising digital shows produced by different platforms. The News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognize and laud New Age cinema and other visual styles of storytelling, as well as the people who tell them.
In the first edition of News18 Reel Movies Awards, we select nominees in various popular categories and let our readers decide the outcome.
Take our poll here to vote and choose your favourite director of 2017.
From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema.
