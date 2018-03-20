News18 REEL Movie Awards: Meghna Mishra Wins Best Female Playback Singer Award

Singer Meghna Mishra, the 16-year-old who became the voice of Zaira Wasim in Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar and left everyone in awe of her melodious voice at such a tender age, has won the News18 REEL Movie Award For BEST PLAYBACK SINGER. Her song Nachdi Phiran' received an overwhelming response within hours of its release. Accepting the award, the singer thanked her family and the Secret Superstar team.She was nominated in the BEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER category alongside singers like Monali Thakur and Nikhita Gandhi at the News 18 Reel Movie Awards, an initiative by News 18, to recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomize diversity in the uniqueness of content.The Mumbai native is determined to not allow success go to her head and will ensure she keeps her feet firmly on the ground. Meghna’s parents come from a musical background. Her father is a singer, and her mother plays the tabla."I get goosebumps when I think of my journey until now. Honestly, this is more than enough for me. For me, it is a recognition of the efforts that I made to sing a particular song. Awards are about acknowledging my hard work which further motivates me to continue with the same passion", said Meghna in an earlier interview with News18.After Secret Superstar, Mishra hopes for some good projects to come in this year too!