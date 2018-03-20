News18 REEL Movie Awards: Meher Vij Bags Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Secret Superstar

Actor Meher Vij bags the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards for her heartwarming performance as Najma Malik in Secret Superstar.While the story was as much of a teenage girl Insiya (Zaira Wasim), who wishes to become a singing sensation, as it is of her mother Najma Malik, who stands like a rock with her daughter. Ably played by Meher Vij, the character brings to fore the myriad of emotions a mother goes through to protect her child and support her in every way she can. Meher emerges as a fighter who has been let down and silenced by domestic violence in the face of an abusive husband and the societal pressure.While accepting the award, Meher got emotional and thanked News18 for this initiative in recognising quality content. She said, "I hope this awareness spreads everywhere."While talking about content-driven cinema and its due appreciation Mehr had earlier told News18.com, "I feel content-driven films have always been liked but I don't know what happened in between in last 15-20 years. It just got completely wavery. But of course, things are changing. The audience really liked what I did with my character in Secret Superstar. I was told not to make my character clichéd because we have seen a lot of characters who have done a very clichéd job as a mother. So, probably this new approach towards the character is kind of very relatable for people."News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.