English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Meher Vij Bags Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Secret Superstar
In Secret Superstar, Meher emerges as a fighter who has been let down and silenced by the lumber of domestic violence in the face of an abusive husband and the societal pressure.
A still from Secret Superstar.
Actor Meher Vij bags the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards for her heartwarming performance as Najma Malik in Secret Superstar.
While the story was as much of a teenage girl Insiya (Zaira Wasim), who wishes to become a singing sensation, as it is of her mother Najma Malik, who stands like a rock with her daughter. Ably played by Meher Vij, the character brings to fore the myriad of emotions a mother goes through to protect her child and support her in every way she can. Meher emerges as a fighter who has been let down and silenced by domestic violence in the face of an abusive husband and the societal pressure.
While accepting the award, Meher got emotional and thanked News18 for this initiative in recognising quality content. She said, "I hope this awareness spreads everywhere."
While talking about content-driven cinema and its due appreciation Mehr had earlier told News18.com, "I feel content-driven films have always been liked but I don't know what happened in between in last 15-20 years. It just got completely wavery. But of course, things are changing. The audience really liked what I did with my character in Secret Superstar. I was told not to make my character clichéd because we have seen a lot of characters who have done a very clichéd job as a mother. So, probably this new approach towards the character is kind of very relatable for people."
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
Also Watch
While the story was as much of a teenage girl Insiya (Zaira Wasim), who wishes to become a singing sensation, as it is of her mother Najma Malik, who stands like a rock with her daughter. Ably played by Meher Vij, the character brings to fore the myriad of emotions a mother goes through to protect her child and support her in every way she can. Meher emerges as a fighter who has been let down and silenced by domestic violence in the face of an abusive husband and the societal pressure.
While accepting the award, Meher got emotional and thanked News18 for this initiative in recognising quality content. She said, "I hope this awareness spreads everywhere."
While talking about content-driven cinema and its due appreciation Mehr had earlier told News18.com, "I feel content-driven films have always been liked but I don't know what happened in between in last 15-20 years. It just got completely wavery. But of course, things are changing. The audience really liked what I did with my character in Secret Superstar. I was told not to make my character clichéd because we have seen a lot of characters who have done a very clichéd job as a mother. So, probably this new approach towards the character is kind of very relatable for people."
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation