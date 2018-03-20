English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Actor (Male) 2017
From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema. It was a year that saw a transition of cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires by big names, viewers found performances dipped in humour more engaging and thoughtful. From talking about the electoral policy of the country to making people aware of something as common as erectile dysfunction- humour emerged as the genre of the year.
In the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, we select nominees in various popular categories and let our readers decide the outcome.
Rajkummar Rao, Trapped:
The year 2017 belonged to the likes of Rajkummar Rao who cemented their place as talents to reckon with. Ever since he made his debut in Love Sex Dhokha and went on to feature in CityLights, Rao has been the talk of the town and the year gone by stands a testimony to his craft. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film stars Geetanjali Thapaas alongside the actor but the film solely belongs to Rao, who plays Shaurya, a call center employee stuck in a flat without food, water, electricity, or a functioning mobile phone. The survival drama rests on Rao's shoulders and the actor doesn't disappoint. He delivers a nuanced and layered performance making this film a memorable one.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan:
Not many actors will agree to play a man suffering from erectile dysfunction. But Ayushmann Khurrana took up the challenge and delivered a memorable performance in RS Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Named Mudit, his character was that of a common man in love, who later finds out that he's suffering from erectile dysfunction. The actor has been in solid form since Bareilly Ki Barfi and makes you feel for Mudit with his understated charm and a genuine feeling of likability.
Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan:
Just a couple of films old in the purported mainstream Bollywood, Adil Hussain has carved a niche for himself that not many actors have been able to so far. In Mukti Bhawan, a film dealing with life, loss and death, Adil plays Rajiv, an office bound man, who is to accompany his 77-year-old father Daya (Lalit Behl) who wishes to breathe his last and attain salvation in Benares. Bringing to screen the complexities of life and death and the dynamics of father and son relationship, Adil delivers a heart-warming performance.
Vikrant Massey, A Death In The Gunj:
Set in the gloomy winters of 1979, in a colonial town called McCluskieganj, Bihar (now Jharkhand), the film is basically a family holiday gone wrong. And the star of this Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial is Vikrant Massey, who plays Shutu. His honest endearing performance is the gem that drives this film forward and weaves the characters in a string. He's that extra in the family that makes it through like a sparkling dew and stays with you even after you've left the theatre. Vikrant has proven his acting mettle as a supporting actor in Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, but in a film with a stellar cast he shines the most and that’s an achievement.
Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium:
Irrfan plays Raj, a wealthy but rough-around-the-edges garment show owner, who is devoted to his wife Meeta. It is his performance that elevates the film and leaves viewers with a thought-provoking message. The film, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is a satire on the uniquely Indian obsession with English, and the sense of entitlement and higher social standing that is associated with proficiency in the language. But it is as much a comedy about the admission process in Indian schools. Irrfan gets in the skin of his character and gets right even the smallest of things. He tickles your funny bone with the same ease he delivers thought-provoking messages.
