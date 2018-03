News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Playback Singer Male 2017

From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema. It was a year that saw a transition of cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires by big names, viewers found performances dipped in humour more engaging and thoughtful. From talking about the electoral policy of the country to making people aware of something as common as erectile dysfunction- humour emerged as the genre of the year.In the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards , we select nominees in various popular categories and let our readers decide the outcome.Take our poll here to vote and choose your favourite playback singer (male) of 2017.Haareya (Meri Pyaari Bindu)Arijit Singh never fails to mesmerize us with his voice. Be it Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 or Channa Mereya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the singer has become the voice of every lover in Bollywood. In 2017, Arijit once again stole a million hearts by giving us some of the most memorable songs that will never lose its charm. Haareya from Meri Pyaari Bindu is one such track. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the romantic song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)Akhil Sachdeva’s debut song Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a soulful track which strikes the right chord. It starts off on a lyrical note with actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan in a sweet poetic exchange and moves on with heart-warming lyrics. While the lead's chemistry is bang on, it's Akhil’s vocals that work as a brownie point for this one. The soft number also is composed and written by Akhil.Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)Another song Roke Na Ruke Naina from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to captivate the audience. The emotional track became the heartbreak song of the year, thanks to Arijit Singh’s magical voice that can express every emotion in the best possible manner. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry makes this song worth a watch. The love ballad has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kumaar.Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani (Tumhari Sulu)Composed, sung and written by Guru Randhawa, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani is a feet-tapping number and is a recreation of the popular Punjabi song Tu Meri Rani by Haji Springer. The song, filmed on Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul, is melodious and a treat to the ears for every music lover.