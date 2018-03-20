English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Nominees For Best Supporting Actor (Female) 2017
Take our News18 Reel Movie Awards poll here to vote and choose your favourite supporting actor (female) of 2017.
From small-budget gems shining upfront to some regular big Bollywood blockbusters, the successful films in 2017 had one thing in common- re-emergence of the middle-class in Hindi Cinema. It was a year that saw a transition of cinephiles accepting genuine performances than just make-believe. Despite a few dreadful misfires by big names, viewers found performances dipped in humour more engaging and thoughtful. From talking about the electoral policy of the country to making people aware of something as common as erectile dysfunction- humour emerged as the genre of the year.
In the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, we select nominees in various popular categories and let our readers decide the outcome.
Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Directed by RS Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. But had it not been for the nuanced portrayal of a mother in the film, the narrative wouldn't have been as entertaining. She played the role of Sugandha's mother and ruled the screen every time she was in frame. In fact, an exchange between her and Sugandha wherein she uses an Ali baba chaalis chor analogy to explain Sugandha the concept of virginity is one of the most memorable moments of the film. She played the part effortlessly and went on to receive a lot of appreciation for her performance.
Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
The story is as much of a teenage girl Insiya (Zaira Wasim), who wishes to become a singing sensation, as it is of her mother Najma Malik, who stands like a rock with her daughter. Ably played by Meher Vij, the character brings to fore the myriad of emotions a mother goes through to protect her child and support her in every way she can. She is the kind who'll make plenty of sacrifices for her children, but wouldn't beat a drum over it. She might have run away when her in-laws wanted to abort her first born girl but refuses to break the failed marriage as long as it's providing basic amenities for her children. She knows her abusive husband will beat her up but still calmly asks her children to leave the room to make sure they don't witness such a sight. Meher emerges as a fighter who has been let down and silenced by the lumber of domestic violence in the face of an abusive husband and the societal pressure.
Divya Dutta, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
Divya Dutt plays a fierce politician, popularly known as Sumitra jiji, in the film which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag as the protagonists. The ever-reliable Dutta is in top-form as a lusty, manipulative and a menacing lady. She knows when to give a stare and when to hold back. Directed by Kushan Nandy, Nawazuddin plays a famed contract killer in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh and the story essentially revolves around crimes, murders, his relationship with women and the power-play dynamics.
Kalki Koechlin, A Death In The Gunj
Set in the gloomy winters of 1979, in a colonial town called McCluskieganj, Bihar (now Jharkhand), the film is basically a family holiday gone wrong. The film has been directed by Konkona Sen Sharma and stars an ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Gulshan Deviah, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome . Kalki plays Mimi, a strong-headed lusting woman seems to be the perfect fit. She oozes grace and confidence of an older woman and the demanding aspect of someone who has recently fallen in love and switches from one to the other, instantaneously and swiftly.
Tillotama Shome, A Death In The Gunj
Another nominee from A Death In The Gunj is Tillotama Shome, who plays Bonnie. The ensemble cast plays and acts to the best of its potential and had it not been for them, A Death In The Gunj, might not have hit as hard. As a woman married to Nandu, played by Gulshan, they both make a well worked-out couple and share a certain comfort around and with each other. Tillotama's character has an understated empathy towards all that's wrong unlike other characters. It is in moments like these that Tillotama comes out with flying colours.
