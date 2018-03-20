News18 REEL Movie Awards: Pankaj Tripathi Wins Best Supporting Actor for Newton

Pankaj Tripathi took home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the first edition News18 Reel Movie Awards for his role in Netwon. The actor won the award for his terrific portrayal of Army personnel Aatma Singh, who is posted in a Naxal-overrun region of Chhattisgarh and is responsible for the security of Election officer Newton and a smooth election.Throughout the film, his performance impressed viewers with its laid-back artifice and nonchalantly witty comebacks. And the constant struggle of the supremacy of ideas and actions between him and Newton made the film a darkly humorous take on the state of affairs in Naxal-affected regions.The year 2017 can easily be termed as a time when most star-studded, big-budget productions crashed at the box office while simple yet unconventional films, with a conscience and heart, began to lead the way. The year saw the rise of ‘actors’, nuanced performances and relatable stories earning all the love while simultaneously marking the emergence of experimental filmmakers and their stories. One such performance was that of Pankaj Tripathi, who starred in several films, including Newton, Gurgaon, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fukrey Returns among others, in the year gone by.While accepting the award Tripathi said thanked Rajkummar Rao and the entire Newton team, and joked that he had gone beyond expecting awards.News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.