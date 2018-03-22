GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

News18 Reel Movie Awards: Rajkummar Rao, Meghna Mishra Share Winning Moments On Twitter

While Mukti Bhawan and Newton won big at the awards ceremony, Irrfan Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah won the Best Actor awards.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Rajkummar Rao, Meghna Mishra Share Winning Moments On Twitter
Image courtesy: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao
The first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, held in Mumbai, ended with aplomb with the likes of Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jim Sarbh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shubhashish Bhutiani, Meher Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Shweta Venkat and Amit Sadh among others making the event a memorable one. While Mukti Bhawan and Newton won big at the awards ceremony, Irrfan Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah won the Best Actor awards.

Rajkummar Rao, who took home the special Breakthrough Actor of the Year award, took to Twitter to share his happiness. He shared his photograph with the trophy and wrote, "Thank u @CNNnews18 @RajeevMasand & the wonderful jury 4 this big honour last night. #BreakthroughActor of the year at the #News18REELMovieAwards. This wouldn’t have been possible without all of u out there. Thank u 4 all the love. Let’s keep making these w’ful stories together."




Meghna Mishra, the winner of Best Playback Singer (Female) category, shared special moments from the big night.




Konkona Sensharma, whose directorial debut A Death In The Gunj, was nominated in several categories, cheered for Sirsha Ray as he won the top honour in Cinematography.




TVF's Bachelors (Season 2) team also shared photographs of their winning moments on Twitter. "So Bachelors gets the Best Web Series Award at New18 Reel Movie Awards. This was our first Bollywood Award which had a Web-Series Category. Thanks @CNNnews18 and @RajeevMasand. Congratulations to the whole team. Love and hugs to people who voted us :D #News18REELMovieAwards," wrote the director on Twitter.




Adil Hussain, who was nominated in the Best Actor category, lauded his Mukti Bhawan team for bagging the Best Film and Screenplay awards. "Big Hugs and Congratulations to @shubhashishb, @sanjaybhutiani and the whole team for winning the #BestFilm & #BestScreenplay for @MuktiBhawan at the #News18REELMovieAwards," he wrote.




Tanuj Garg, co-producer of Tumhari Sulu, congratulated all the composers for giving the film a "diverse award-winning soundtrack."




Amit Sadh, who had presented the Best Music award, shared a photograph from the ceremony and captioned it as, "Last evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards in great company. Acknowledging talent & artists from all artforms is the way forward & @CNNnews18 , thank you for it. My father used to say, always clap & take joy in others accomplishments. Only then you deserve their sound of claps!!"




Tillotama Shome, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category alongside her co-actor Kalki Koechlin, had taken to Twitter before the ceremony and written, "I feel like you are right next to me Kalki:-) Will miss you @konkonas and @kalkikanmani this evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards .So happy @ADeathInTheGunj has so many nominations! A big thank you to @CNNnews18 for supporting 'New age cinema'."





