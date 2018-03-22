News18 Reel Movie Awards: Rajkummar Rao, Meghna Mishra Share Winning Moments On Twitter
While Mukti Bhawan and Newton won big at the awards ceremony, Irrfan Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah won the Best Actor awards.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao, who took home the special Breakthrough Actor of the Year award, took to Twitter to share his happiness. He shared his photograph with the trophy and wrote, "Thank u @CNNnews18 @RajeevMasand & the wonderful jury 4 this big honour last night. #BreakthroughActor of the year at the #News18REELMovieAwards. This wouldn’t have been possible without all of u out there. Thank u 4 all the love. Let’s keep making these w’ful stories together."
Thank u @CNNnews18 @RajeevMasand & the wonderful jury 4 this big honour last night. #BreakthroughActor of the year at the #News18REELMovieAwards. This wouldn’t have been possible without all of u out there. Thank u 4 all the love. Let’s keep making these w’ful stories together. pic.twitter.com/XXJXiziNtZ— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 21, 2018
Meghna Mishra, the winner of Best Playback Singer (Female) category, shared special moments from the big night.
It was a pleasure to receive the ‘News18 Reel Movie Awards - 2018’— Meghna Mishra (@_meghnamishra_) March 21, 2018
Styled by- Shivangi Chawla pic.twitter.com/RhYPOQ5haF
Konkona Sensharma, whose directorial debut A Death In The Gunj, was nominated in several categories, cheered for Sirsha Ray as he won the top honour in Cinematography.
The coolest Sirsha Ray wins Best Cinematographer for A Death In The Gunj at the #News18REELMovieAwards!! pic.twitter.com/nB3jqVwbzx— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) March 22, 2018
TVF's Bachelors (Season 2) team also shared photographs of their winning moments on Twitter. "So Bachelors gets the Best Web Series Award at New18 Reel Movie Awards. This was our first Bollywood Award which had a Web-Series Category. Thanks @CNNnews18 and @RajeevMasand. Congratulations to the whole team. Love and hugs to people who voted us :D #News18REELMovieAwards," wrote the director on Twitter.
So Bachelors gets the Best Web Series Award at New18 Reel Movie Awards. This was our first Bollywood Award which had a Web-Series Category. Thanks @CNNnews18 and @RajeevMasand :)— Critic Roshan (@iCriticRoshan) March 21, 2018
Congratulations to the whole team. Love and hugs to people who voted us :D#News18REELMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/KOqaYs0BDW
Adil Hussain, who was nominated in the Best Actor category, lauded his Mukti Bhawan team for bagging the Best Film and Screenplay awards. "Big Hugs and Congratulations to @shubhashishb, @sanjaybhutiani and the whole team for winning the #BestFilm & #BestScreenplay for @MuktiBhawan at the #News18REELMovieAwards," he wrote.
Big Hugs and Congratulations to @shubhashishb, @sanjaybhutiani and the whole team for winning the #BestFilm & #BestScreenplay for @MuktiBhawan at the #News18REELMovieAwards pic.twitter.com/ZHHLIegW2j— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 22, 2018
Tanuj Garg, co-producer of Tumhari Sulu, congratulated all the composers for giving the film a "diverse award-winning soundtrack."
#News18REELMovieAwards for #TumhariSulu.— TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) March 21, 2018
Congratulations to all the composers for giving us such a diverse award-winning soundtrack.
Congratulations to my favorite @GuruOfficial for #BanJaRani. pic.twitter.com/HdFERKSkyE
Amit Sadh, who had presented the Best Music award, shared a photograph from the ceremony and captioned it as, "Last evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards in great company. Acknowledging talent & artists from all artforms is the way forward & @CNNnews18 , thank you for it. My father used to say, always clap & take joy in others accomplishments. Only then you deserve their sound of claps!!"
Last evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards in great company. Acknowledging talent & artists from all artforms is the way forward & @CNNnews18 , thank you for it.— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) March 21, 2018
My father used to say, always clap & take joy in others accomplishments. Only then you deserve their sound of claps!! pic.twitter.com/tXZKLadziO
Tillotama Shome, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category alongside her co-actor Kalki Koechlin, had taken to Twitter before the ceremony and written, "I feel like you are right next to me Kalki:-) Will miss you @konkonas and @kalkikanmani this evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards .So happy @ADeathInTheGunj has so many nominations! A big thank you to @CNNnews18 for supporting 'New age cinema'."
I feel like you are right next to me Kalki:-) Will miss you @konkonas and @kalkikanmani this evening at the #News18REELMovieAwards .So happy @ADeathInTheGunj has so many nominations! A big thank you to @CNNnews18 for supporting 'New age cinema'. pic.twitter.com/3uiYFNIcpX— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) March 20, 2018
