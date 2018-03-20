GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award

Ratna Pathak Shah as the Best Actor (Female) award winner seemed like the obvious choice for the public who voted in large numbers and the jury who unanimously decided to honour the seasoned actress for her beyond compare acting skills.

Updated:March 20, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
Ratna Pathak Shah - One of the most talked about film of the year had one of the most daring characters ever portrayed by a 55 year-old woman. Ratna Pathak Shah received a tremendous applause for her portrayal of Usha the respected ‘Buaji’ who runs the family business, but who covertly reads Hindi erotic fiction at night. When she falls for a strapping swimming instructor, her repressed desires find an outlet in steamy phone sex. As Buaji reads out the fantasies of Rosy, the protagonist of her pulpy romance novels, the character becomes a symbol for everything that the four women in the story long for. Shah makes Usha an embodiment of women desire without making it look sexual or 'inappropriate' for the male gaze. She nails the character with her sophistication making it one of the best characters to be portrayed in 2017.
Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, whose extraordinary and bold acting in one of the most controversial films of 2017, Lipstick Under My Barkha, won her applause not just from the audiences, but also received critical acclaim, bagged the Best Actor (Female) award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018, held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As the 55-year-old buaji Usha, who covertly reads erotic Hindi fiction at night and rediscovers her own sexuality through a phone romance and attempts to learn swimming with the idea of trying to be with the young trainer she is attracted to, Ratna’s acting was par excellence.

As Buaji reads out the fantasies of Rosy, the protagonist of her pulpy romance novels, the character becomes a symbol for everything that the four women in the story long for. Shah makes Usha an embodiment of women desire without making it look sexual or 'inappropriate' for the male gaze. She nails the character with her sophistication making it one of the best characters to be portrayed in 2017.

Therefore, Ratna as the Best Actor (Female) award winner seemed like the obvious choice for the public who voted in large numbers and the jury who unanimously decided to honour the seasoned actress for her beyond compare acting skills.

