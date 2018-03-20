English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Ratna Pathak Shah as the Best Actor (Female) award winner seemed like the obvious choice for the public who voted in large numbers and the jury who unanimously decided to honour the seasoned actress for her beyond compare acting skills.
Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, whose extraordinary and bold acting in one of the most controversial films of 2017, Lipstick Under My Barkha, won her applause not just from the audiences, but also received critical acclaim, bagged the Best Actor (Female) award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018, held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Tuesday.
As the 55-year-old buaji Usha, who covertly reads erotic Hindi fiction at night and rediscovers her own sexuality through a phone romance and attempts to learn swimming with the idea of trying to be with the young trainer she is attracted to, Ratna’s acting was par excellence.
Therefore, Ratna as the Best Actor (Female) award winner seemed like the obvious choice for the public who voted in large numbers and the jury who unanimously decided to honour the seasoned actress for her beyond compare acting skills.
