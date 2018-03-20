English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Shubhashish Bhutiani's Mukti Bhawan Bags Best Film Award
Bhutiani’s tragicomedy dealt as somberly with the idea of death and salvation as it did with the dynamics of human relationships, along with a fresh take on the bond of a father and son.
A still from Mukti Bhawan
Shubhashish Bhutiani's Mukti Bhawan bagged the Best Film Award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards. The winner was decided by online voting and jury's decision.
Bhutiani’s tragicomedy dealt as somberly with the idea of death and salvation as it did with the dynamics of human relationships, along with a fresh take on the bond of a father and son. The story is of a 77-year-old Daya (Lalit Behl) who wishes to breathe his last and attain salvation in the holy city of Benares. Rajiv (Adil Hussain), his son, is duty-bound to accompany him and the story then unfolds in the form of conversation bringing to celluloid the ironies of life and mortality. Despite dealing with a topic as the grave, the film turned out to be a rare gem that made the viewers smile.
While accepting the award, Bhutiani said, "I got to work with my father to tell a story about father and son, so thank you News18."
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in the uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
