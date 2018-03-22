English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Stars Stand In Solidarity With Irrfan Khan, Wish Him Speedy Recovery
While speaking at the red carpet event of the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, where Irrfan bagged the best actor award for his flawless performance in "Hindi Medium", many celebs extended their well-wishes to the star.
Irrfan Khan's health has left many of his colleagues and fans worried and anxious. From Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah to younger stars like Amit Sadh and Amitosh Nagpal, celebrities from across Bollywood wished him a speedy recovery and hope the veteran star bounces back to the films soon.
While speaking at the red carpet event of the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, where Irrfan bagged the best actor award for his flawless performance in Hindi Medium, many celebs extended their well-wishes to the star.
Actor Boman Irani, who worked with Irrfan in 2004 film Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, said, “The entire film industry is praying for his health. I think of him every morning and I’m always sending him a lot of energy through my mind. I really hope he’ll recover really fast and painlessly. We’re all praying for him.”
Irrfan’s Little Eyolf co-star Ratna Pathak Shah, who received the best actress award for her bold portrayal of Buaji in Lipstick Under My Burkha at the Reel awards, said, “I hope he gets well soon and is with us again. He’s a wonderful actor and I pray for his health.”
Calling him a legend, actor Amit Sadh said, “We know his story before he became what he is- one of the biggest stars of our country. He’s a strong man and he has a great support from his fans and this country. I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”
Hindi Medium dialogue writer Amitosh Nagpal also thanked Irrfan for pulling off his lines so well in the Saket Chaudhary-directed comedy-drama as he accepted the award in the best dialogue category.
