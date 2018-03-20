News18 Reel Movie Awards: Things To Look Forward To

With just a day to go for News18 Reel Movie Awards that is looking at celebrating new-age, content-driven cinema, here’s everything you should be looking forward to at the event:Unlike most award shows that celebrate popular culture and are at times categorised as ‘biased’, News18 Reel Movie Awards, which is partly decided by public voting and part by jury comprising of Farah Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, Nikhil Advani and Sudhir Mishra— is looking to celebrate the most deserving films — high on content than on star power — that is often given a miss in popular award shows. So, the most important thing that one must look forward to at the awards show is the celebration of content-driven films that ruled the hearts of audiences in 2017.Also, you will get to meet stars from behind the scenes who put in equal parts effort as those in front of the camera, to make the film a success at the box office. From cinematography, best music, art/production design, screenplay, dialogues, best playback singers (male/female), editing and sound, News18 is looking at celebrating all these talents. technical excellence and honouring those who work tirelessly and endless number of hours to put things in place at each step of the film-making process.One of the most exciting parts of the evening will be a discussion on the growing universe of web based content by eminent panelists including Richa Chadha, Sudhir Mishra and Saurabh Shukla among others.There’s no awards show that go without the magic touch of glamour. Dia Mirza, Sonali Kulkarni, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh among others will be seen walking the red carpet and flaunting their style quotient at the News18 Reel Movie Awards.