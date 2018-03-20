English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Things To Look Forward To
One of the most exciting parts of the evening will be a discussion on the growing universe of web based content by eminent panelists including Richa Chadha, Sudhir Mishra and Saurabh Shukla among others.
One of the most exciting parts of the evening will be a discussion on the growing universe of web based content by eminent panelists including Richa Chadha, Sudhir Mishra and Saurabh Shukla among others.
With just a day to go for News18 Reel Movie Awards that is looking at celebrating new-age, content-driven cinema, here’s everything you should be looking forward to at the event:
Celebrating Content
Unlike most award shows that celebrate popular culture and are at times categorised as ‘biased’, News18 Reel Movie Awards, which is partly decided by public voting and part by jury comprising of Farah Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, Nikhil Advani and Sudhir Mishra— is looking to celebrate the most deserving films — high on content than on star power — that is often given a miss in popular award shows. So, the most important thing that one must look forward to at the awards show is the celebration of content-driven films that ruled the hearts of audiences in 2017.
Celebrating Technical Excellence
Also, you will get to meet stars from behind the scenes who put in equal parts effort as those in front of the camera, to make the film a success at the box office. From cinematography, best music, art/production design, screenplay, dialogues, best playback singers (male/female), editing and sound, News18 is looking at celebrating all these talents. technical excellence and honouring those who work tirelessly and endless number of hours to put things in place at each step of the film-making process.
A Discussion On Web Content
One of the most exciting parts of the evening will be a discussion on the growing universe of web based content by eminent panelists including Richa Chadha, Sudhir Mishra and Saurabh Shukla among others.
Red Carpet Glamour
There’s no awards show that go without the magic touch of glamour. Dia Mirza, Sonali Kulkarni, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh among others will be seen walking the red carpet and flaunting their style quotient at the News18 Reel Movie Awards.
Also Watch
Celebrating Content
Unlike most award shows that celebrate popular culture and are at times categorised as ‘biased’, News18 Reel Movie Awards, which is partly decided by public voting and part by jury comprising of Farah Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, Nikhil Advani and Sudhir Mishra— is looking to celebrate the most deserving films — high on content than on star power — that is often given a miss in popular award shows. So, the most important thing that one must look forward to at the awards show is the celebration of content-driven films that ruled the hearts of audiences in 2017.
Celebrating Technical Excellence
Also, you will get to meet stars from behind the scenes who put in equal parts effort as those in front of the camera, to make the film a success at the box office. From cinematography, best music, art/production design, screenplay, dialogues, best playback singers (male/female), editing and sound, News18 is looking at celebrating all these talents. technical excellence and honouring those who work tirelessly and endless number of hours to put things in place at each step of the film-making process.
A Discussion On Web Content
One of the most exciting parts of the evening will be a discussion on the growing universe of web based content by eminent panelists including Richa Chadha, Sudhir Mishra and Saurabh Shukla among others.
Red Carpet Glamour
There’s no awards show that go without the magic touch of glamour. Dia Mirza, Sonali Kulkarni, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh among others will be seen walking the red carpet and flaunting their style quotient at the News18 Reel Movie Awards.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lewis Hamilton on Top, But Concern at Grassroots Level
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Eugenie Bouchard Passes First Test in Miami Qualifying
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More